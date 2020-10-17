http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/mObFzHGPlkY/

Joe Biden heaped praise on Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday, saying, “There’s not a better governor” in the country.

Speaking to supporters in Detroit, Biden said, “There’s not a better governor in the United States of America than Gretchen Whitmer,” triggering applause from the audience:

Joe Biden: “There’s not a better governor in the United States of America than Gretchen Whitmer.” pic.twitter.com/evHiEGT44o — The Hill (@thehill) October 17, 2020

Biden went on to call her a leader.

“You stand up straight and tall and you don’t bend,” he said.

Biden said Whitmer “stepped up” during the coronavirus pandemic. Roughly one-third of coronavirus-related deaths in the state have occurred in nursing homes, after Whitmer instituted a controversial policy of sending virus patients to long-term care facilities to recuperate, inadvertently spreading the disease to the most vulnerable.

He went on to say she is “pretty much doing it better than anybody else in the whole United States of America.”

“You’ve shown this whole nation just how tough and thoughtful you are,” he continued.

“I’ve got to believe this state is so proud of you,” Biden said.

Biden condemned the accused “domestic terrorists” who allegedly plotted to kidnap Whitmer recently.

“It’s the sort of behavior you might expect from ISIS,” he said, before blaming Trump for the anarchists’ alleged plans.

One of the alleged conspirators, Brandon Caserta, accused Trump of being a “tyrant” in a social media video:

Here is the Michigan nutjob with the big anarchist flag talking about how anti-Trump he is pic.twitter.com/HIik2rqVM3 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 8, 2020

“Trump is not your friend, dude,” Brandon Caserta said, with an anarchist flag hanging above his shoulder.

“And it amazes me that people actually, like, believe that when he’s shown over and over and over again that he’s a tyrant,” he said.

Caserta and five others are charged with Conspiracy to Commit Kidnap, which could bring a sentence of up to life in prison.

