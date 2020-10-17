https://www.lifezette.com/2020/10/jon-voight-defies-hollywood-to-declare-biden-is-evil/

In the liberal world of Hollywood, it’s rare to find anyone who is brave enough to risk their career by bashing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and praising Donald Trump. That’s why it came as a welcome surprise to so many when Academy Award winner Jon Voight spoke out to do just that!

Voight took to Twitter on Friday to post a video in which he called Biden “evil” and urged his followers to vote for Trump.

“Biden is evil. Trump must win. He’s real. He will bring back the people’s trust,” Voight said. “These leftists are not for the American people. It’s the biggest cover-up ever. Biden is an extension of the policies of Obama that weakened America and we cannot let that happen again. The left are deceitful and have lied to the American people. They have stripped down her mighty power for their own ego of power to rule the nation’s economy.”

This came immediately after multiple stories were run this week claiming that Hunter Biden had leveraged his father’s role as Vice President in the Burisma controversy and had tried to enrich the Biden family by making various deals with the largest energy company in China.

“Let us ask God to rid this horror,” Voight continued. “And let us hold a candle on this land of the free and bring her back to the place she once stood proud. She is God’s liberty, she is God’s love. She is freedom, diginity. And God will cast his healing breath across this land. He will vanquish deceit. And I assure you that Jesus, Moses will stand their ground and ask all to vote for truths. Our land of the free will break her chains, and this will be. ”

“My children of God, your only hope is to see this greatness and you must vote for this man in office, the president of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump, for he is a man of integrity fighting for you and this country’s welfare,” the Coming Home star said. “He loves this country as you do. Don’t allow deceit to manipulate you. For only truths will prevail.”

“Donald Trump has been great for the American people these last four years, and he wants to continue to fight for her glory and freedom,” Voight concluded. “The left will bring you down with their lies and destroy America. Let us all pray and may God give us strength that we may shine in the name of Jesus and Moses, and saints of all religions. May we hold God’s torch of truths and pray for world peace, for the U.S. to bring her nation’s flag to wave with pride, with President Donald Trump in 2020. God bless.”

Voight is one of the few stars in Hollywood who is brave enough to openly support Trump. If only there were more stars in the entertainment industry like him!

