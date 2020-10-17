https://www.redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2020/10/16/jonathan-turley-rips-cnns-asha-rangappa-breaks-down-sad-state-of-legal-analysis-in-the-media/

George Washington University Law School professor Jonathan Turley testifies during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on the constitutional grounds for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

For better or for worse (heh), we have a lot of lawyers here in America. Along with that, there are no shortages of legal experts who are willing to appear on television in order to give their unique analysis of whatever hot button issue they’re asked to weigh in on.

As in any other profession, there are varying opinions on legal matters, such as the role of law enforcement in keeping the peace during “peaceful protests” while at the same time respecting the First Amendment, whether or not a bill passed by Congress and signed into law by the President can survive court challenges, etc.

For the many of us out there who aren’t lawyers, we sometimes tune into various cable news programs, radio shows, and/or websites to watch/hear/read the various legal analyses being given on the types of issues like the ones mentioned above, as well as on cases that have gotten national attention, like George Floyd’s and Kyle Rittenhouse’s.

Unfortunately, when you tune into networks like CNN, however, the “legal analysis” is anything but the objective analysis one might expect, and often boils down to “Trump/Republicans/police bad, Biden/Democrats/BLM good” – and that framing colors every aspect of the analysis to the point that many just simply decide to tune it out in disgust.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley, who has testified before Congress on many occasions and who frequently shares his thoughts on the various pressing issues of the day, broke down the sad state of affairs in what passes for “legal analysis” in the media on Thursday, inspired by an unhinged tweet from CNN legal analyst Asha Rangappa:

Like a poodle nipping at someone’s heels, Rangappa responded minutes later, immediately proving Turley’s point:

I’ve gotten to the point that I tune out most “legal experts” these days except for the ones who appear to have a level head on their shoulders and who aren’t prone to basing their “analysis” of the issues on the opinions of the supposedly objective news anchors who are interviewing them.

The same goes for “medical experts” as well. As we’ve documented on numerous occasions here at RedState, the so-called medical experts frequently interviewed by cable news outlets like MSNBC and CNN usually analyze from a left-wing perspective. Without fail, Dr. Sanjay Gupta will always find fault with Trump and his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, always nodding right along with whatever Anderson Cooper, Chris Cuomo, and other anchors have to say.

And other “medical experts” who appear on these networks can usually be found displaying their full-blown TDS on their Twitter and/or Facebook feeds at any given moment, giving the game away and proving their “analysis” suspect.

I know I’m not the only one out there who simply wants the straight skinny on legal and medical matters without the taint of bias from one side or the other. Unfortunately, we appear to be in the minority. And that does not bode well for the future state of American discourse and informed discussion. Not at all.

(Hat tip: Twitchy)

Sister Toldjah

North Carolina-based Sister Toldjah, a former liberal, has been writing about media bias, social issues, and the culture wars since 2003. Follow her on Parler here.
