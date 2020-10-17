https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/521536-kentucky-postal-worker-fired-after-dumping-100-absentee-ballots

A U.S. Postal Worker in Kentucky has been fired and could face charges after attempting to dump over 100 absentee ballots, according to local news outlets.

The USPS Office of Inspector General said the unidentified postal worker is “no longer employed” after the ballots were found amid a pile of discarded USPS mail in a dumpster on Thursday, according to WKYT.

“The case has been accepted for federal prosecution by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Special Agent Scott Balfour wrote in a statement. “They will determine what charges are appropriate after a review of all the facts in the case.”

WKYT reported Thursday that a person found a pile of discarded mail, which included 112 absentee ballots and two political advertisements. The ballots were supposed to be sent to the Jeffersontown, Ky. area.

The ballots were returned to USPS and delivered to customers on Thursday.

Earlier this month, a postal service mail carrier in New Jersey was arrested for allegedly discarding 1,875 pieces of mail, including 99 general election ballots.

Nicholas Beauchene was charged with one count of delay, secretion or detention of mail and one count of obstruction of mail. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the delay charge, and up to six months in prison and a $6,000 fine for obstruction.

Mail-in voting is under intense scrutiny this year, with more Americans casting their ballots by mail due to coronavirus concerns. President TrumpDonald John TrumpMichigan court overturns absentee ballot extension Trump jokes he’ll ‘find a way’ to fire Gov. DeSantis if he loses Florida Biden hits Trump’s response to attempted kidnapping of Michigan governor: ‘What the hell is wrong with this guy?’ MORE has repeatedly alleged that mail-in voting will lead to widespread voter fraud, despite there being no evidence to support the claim.

The White House highlighted a handful of discarded ballots in Pennsylvania in September, but Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar (D) said there was no “intentional fraud” involved.

