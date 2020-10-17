https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/landslide-trump-wins-lochel-pennsylvania-cookie-poll-doubles-biden-total-video/

The Lochel Bakery Cookie Poll has correctly picked the last three presidents.

On Saturday the owner of Lochel Bakery in Hatboro, Pennsylvania went on with FOX and Friends Weekend.

The bakery holds a cookie poll every election year. The poll has correctly picked the last three US presidents.

Owner Kathleen Lochel told the FOX and Friends weekend crew that President Trump is ahead of Joe Biden by over 2000 cookies and more than double China Joe’s total.

Via FOX and Friends Weekend.

[embedded content]

