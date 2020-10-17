http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/oO1LYOQbaCc/

President Donald Trump will hold a Saturday evening rally in Janesville, Wisconsin.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates.

All times Eastern.

—

8:20 PM: Trump says Democrats also want to disarm law-adiding citizens while turning the country into a sanctuary nation. Trump says Democrats “always stick together” and don’t have any “rebels” like the GOP has. Trump calls the rebels “stupid people.”

8:18 PM: Trump says he will never defund the police so long as he is president. He talks about all of the law enforcement endorsements he has received. He says he is not militant and just wants to keep people safe.

He is criticizing Biden for wanting to eliminate cash bail and wanting to release 400,000 criminals if “Crazy Joe” becomes president.

Trump, sounding optimistic about his prospects, admits he is feeling “such pressure” because he is running against the “worst candidate in the history of presidential politics.” Trump says he would rather run against someone who is extraordinarily talented so he could go back to living his life.

8:16 PM: Trump says the radical left under Biden will defund, disband, and dismantle police departments all over America. He is now hitting Biden on his flop-flopping on fracking. He says people in Pennsylvania believe in energy, law and order, and intelligence.

8:12 PM: Trump says he wasn’t feeling so good and wasn’t feeling like Superman or how a president should be feeling but he had 12 doctors who wanted to touch every single part of his body. Trump says after getting experimental drugs, he woke up the next morning and wanted to do more trade deals.

He says the most menacing part of the Biden-Harris agenda is their attacks on law enforcement.

Trump says if he didn’t get involved “there would be no Kenosha right now.”

Trump says law enforcement wouldn’t have any problems if you let them do things fairly.

8:10 PM: Trump says it’s good news that Obama will campaign for Biden. He says Obama campaigned for Hillary harder than Hillary and he still defeated Hillary.

8:07 PM: Trump calls his shot and says he is going to win Minnesota because of people like Ilhan Omar, who Trump says “hates our country” and has “broken the law.” Crowd chants “lock her up.”

Trump says he will win the “whole ballgame” if he wins Wisconsin.

8:03 PM: Trump reminiscing about 2016 and the “tears that were flowing” from the completely unbiased anchors. Trump says the next debate moderator, Kristen Welker, is biased and deleted her whole social media account.

“We’re president, and they’re not,” Trump says.

He goes back to saying Democrats want to fund extreme late-term abortions and pack the Supreme Court with 16, 19, 20 justices.

Trump talking about more lawless demonstrators if Biden becomes president.

8:00 PM: Trump says he has the most energy in the history of politics and Biden’s “got the least.” He says Biden handed control over his party to the hard-core “militant left.” He says Democrats are now the party of socialists, marxist, and left-wing extremists. Trumps says Democrats will kill your jobs, dismantle your police departments…dissolve your borders, raise your taxes, destroy your suburbs.

Trump says Biden can’t say “law and order” because he will lose the “radical left.”

7:57 PM: Trump says “Sleepy Joe” doesn’t know anything about “specialty milk” and the USMCA. He says he is wearing a cap because of the 40 mph winds. He says he wishes Wisconsin had a Republican governor. He wants the state to open up and go back to school.

Air Force 1 and President Donald Trump are arriving in Janesville to speak to hundreds of supporters. @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/vGlSpNIiEk — Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 (@SanikaBhargaw) October 17, 2020

7:55 PM: Trump gets on stage with a “Make America Great Again” hat. Crowd chanting “USA! USA!” Trump says the crowd is “massive” and he doesn’t believe polls that have him “even” in Wisconsin.

“I was having a great hair day, but then I heard you had 40mph winds, so I put the cap on,” Pres Trump told supporters at his 2nd rally of the day in Janesville, WI. Trump narrowly won the state in 2016. It was critical to his victory. This is his 4th rally in WI this year. pic.twitter.com/jjrGcAX8J3 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 18, 2020

“I don’t think so,” Trump says.

7:30 PM: Trump will deliver remarks on supporting law enforcement in Paul Ryan’s hometown. Air Force One is about to land.

Trump just finished his rally in Muskegon, Mich. Next stop: Janesville, Wis., where a crowd of thousands is waiting for him. — Patrick Marley (@patrickdmarley) October 17, 2020

“You know who doesn’t particularly like America? Joe Biden supporters,” says @SenRonJohnson – warming up the crowd at @realDonaldTrump rally in Janesville, WI — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) October 17, 2020

With a little less than three hours until @POTUS takes the stage in #Janesville, the stadium is nearly full. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/8ItkJEbE1Z — Abby Schinderle (@SchinderleAbby) October 17, 2020

National Anthem plays in Janesville, WI, where President Trump will campaign later. Right now he’s speaking in Michigan. pic.twitter.com/ViTpSruYGz — Jason Calvi (@JasonCalvi) October 17, 2020

An intriguing Trump protest display in Janesville. https://t.co/sfwa37vxPk — Matt Forbeck (@mforbeck) October 17, 2020

Packed in for the President. Wisconsin locals wave off concerns about a Covid surge and fill a makeshift compound to hear Donald Trump, due here shortly. #uspolitics #7newsaustralia pic.twitter.com/6zaK7TReLu — Tim Lester (@telester) October 17, 2020

Rep. Bryan Steil and Sen. Ron Johnson speak to Trump supporters in Janesville before the rally. pic.twitter.com/ETZ3gfSm4U — Angela Major (@angela_major_) October 17, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

