President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Georgia on Friday said that Democratic rival Joe Biden’s family acts unlawfully and should be jailed.

“I’m telling you that Biden family, and others, but that Biden family is corrupt,” the president said.

Members of the audience chanted, and Trump, in what seemed to be a response to the chant, said: “You should lock them up. Lock up the Bidens. Lock up Hillary.”

Earlier during the rally, Trump described the Democratic challenger’s family as “a criminal enterprise.”

“Frankly it makes crooked Hillary Clinton look like an amateur,” Trump said.

Watch the president’s remarks during the rally below:

[embedded content]

