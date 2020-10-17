Louisiana Police Officer in Serious Condition After Getting Shot During Traffic Stop

Louisiana Police Officer in Serious Condition After Getting Shot During Traffic Stop

https://www.knoe.com/2020/10/17/mangham-police-officer-shot-after-traffic-stop/

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) – Authorities say on Oct. 17, 2020, at around 1:00 p.m., a Mangham police officer was shot after initiating a traffic stop on a vehicle that was stolen during an armed robbery at Yancey’s Pharmacy in Rayville.

According to the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office, the officer initiated a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle on La Highway 425 for speeding. They say during the traffic stop, he was shot by the suspect, 27-year-old Hermandus Dashanski Semien of Ville Plate, La.

They say Semien fled the scene of the traffic stop and was later found by the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office a few minutes after he crashed the vehicle on La Highway 562 near Fort Necessity.

FPSO says Semien was located armed and taken into custody on the charges of armed robbery, theft of a motor vehicle and attempted first degree murder of a police officer.

The officer is in serious, but stable condition. The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KNOE. All rights reserved.

