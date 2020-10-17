https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/massive-turnout-trump-maga-rally-beverly-hills-photos-video/
There was another MAGA Trump Rally in Beverly Hills, California today.
And just like other recent rallies the turnout was HUGE!
The California Trump supporters are ENERGIZED!
Unlike Sleepy Joe Biden who slept all day at home.
Photos via Ari David.
Truth! pic.twitter.com/5DIUby286V
— Ari David (@AriDavidUSA) October 17, 2020
Dave Rubin is there!
Beverly Hills Trump Rally. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/sq5sFmoMfV
— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) October 17, 2020
👑👑👑👑👑👑
Beverly Hills #MAGAParade#Trump2020 #MAGA pic.twitter.com/r6PeDKN2Ht
— T138 (@T14840) October 17, 2020