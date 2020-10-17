https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/maybe-ill-have-to-leave-the-country-if-i-lose-to-biden/
Trump says he may leave the US if Biden wins. pic.twitter.com/XmbtYpNDoh
— David Mack (@davidmackau) October 17, 2020
“Running against the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics puts pressure on me. Can you imagine if I lose? My whole life — what am I gonna do? I’m gonna say I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics. I’m not gonna feel so good. Maybe I’ll have to leave the country, I don’t know.”