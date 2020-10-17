https://dailycaller.com/2020/10/16/melania-trump-media-self-serving-individuals-salacious-gossip-next-generation/

Melania Trump called out the media Friday for focusing on “self-serving individuals and salacious gossip” instead of her office’s work to help the “next generation.”

In a lengthy letter posted to Twitter, the first lady talked about how her BE Best initiative work to “help children” has gotten lost in the noise of “self-serving adults,” referencing a secretly recorded audio tape of FLOTUS criticizing the media from Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former senior adviser to FLOTUS. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

When the media chooses to focus on self-serving individuals & salacious gossip instead of work to help our next generation, it needs to be talked about: https://t.co/0VIv1DcG35 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 16, 2020

“I have most recently found this to be the case as major news outlets eagerly covered salacious claims made by a former contractor who advised my office,” Melania shared . “A person who said she ‘made me’ even though she hardly knew me, and someone who clung to me after my husband won the Presidency.” (RELATED: Celebrate Ivanka Trump’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

“This is a woman who secretly recorded our phone calls, releasing portions from me that were out of context, then wrote a book of idle gossip trying to distort my character,” she added. “Her “memoir” included blaming me for her ailing health from an accident she had long ago, and for bad news coverage that she brought upon herself and others.”

The first lady continued, “Never once looking within at her own dishonest behavior and all in an attempt to be relevant. These kinds of people only care about their personal agenda—not about helping others.”

FLOTUS then called out media outlets who instead chose to focus on “pettiness” over her “positive work.”

“I would remind the media that they have the choice of focusing on our next generation,” Melania explained. “As a country, we cannot continue to get lost in the noise of negativity and encourage ambition by those who seek only to promote themselves.”

She concluded her letter by thanking those who have given them support and for their “tireless efforts” before sharing that she looks forward to working together over the “next four years.”