Trump adviser Stephen Moore said that President Donald Trump must “be on his best behavior,” and make a case regarding his accomplishments, in the upcoming debate against Democratic challenger Joe Biden. The two are slated to face-off Oct. 22.

“A new Gallup poll shows that most Americans agree with what Donald Trump has done with his policy positions over Biden. They just don’t like his behavior,” the economist said during an interview with John Catsimatidis.

“I think that’s why that next debate…is so important,” Moore said. “Trump has to be on his best behavior and lay out to the American people the amazing things he’s done for American workers and businesses.”

The two candidates’ final face-off will come less than two weeks before Election Day, which falls on Nov. 3.



