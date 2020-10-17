https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/17/msnbc-panel-talks-about-president-trumps-debasement-of-women-and-bullying-of-savannah-guthrie/

Remember all the times progressives were like, “YAAAS KWEEN” whenever Kamala Harris told Vice President Mike Pence, “I’m talking” during their debate? That’s the kind of feminist empowerment that led to things like Sen. Elizabeth Warren inspiring Chelsea Clinton to write a children’s book called, “She Persisted.”

So what was going on Thursday night, while George Stephanopoulos was lobbing softballs at Joe Biden? Town hall host (or debate opponent, depending on how you look at it) Savannah Guthrie was interrupting President Trump so many times that Grabien Media’s Tom Elliott put together a supercut of her cutting him off. And The Hill’s Joe Concha counted that only 10 townspeople got to ask the president a question, while Guthrie managed to work in 43 questions.

Elliott is back with this clip from MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, in which she talks about the president’s routine debasement of women, and her panelists agree that Trump “bullied” Guthrie during the debate — um, town hall.

MSNBC’s Donna Edwards: Women were “disgusted” at Trump “talking over” and “interrupting” Savannah Guthrie pic.twitter.com/bvAbTGLyGG — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 16, 2020

Man, I had no idea that was to be a town hall for Savannah Guthrie — Scarce Patriot (@ScarcePat) October 16, 2020

Oh, please! I was embarrassed for her….She acted like a fool. — Mrs.C (@God7country) October 16, 2020

Did she watch the town hall? I saw a condescending woman interrupting the President as he was responding to her questions. Guthrie was embarrassing. — Kamila (@Splodge_Humbug) October 16, 2020

How dare Trump defend himself from wild accusations. He should just be polite and accept the charges. — Ryan (@BathTubby) October 16, 2020

I’m a woman and I was annoyed Savannah kept talking. — Wicki (@wickilywick) October 16, 2020

It was a town hall. Why did Guthrie debate instead of ask questions. I’m a woman, and I was disgusted. — dadgum⭐ن🦋 (@dadgum5) October 16, 2020

I can’t take these people seriously. — Pearl Smooter (@PearlSmooter) October 16, 2020

Trump did fine. We were disgusted by Savannah Guthrie’s rudeness and disrespect to the President and to the people who were there to ask him questions, and to those of us who tuned in to hear those questions and answers. — Kate Johnson (@kaideejay) October 16, 2020

I’m a female and I was DISGUSTED by Savanah Guthrie’s behavior. Total disrespect to the President. — sah (@harmosa1962) October 17, 2020

Why weren’t they disgusted when Blumenthal, Whitehouse and Leahy talked over Amy Coney Barrett all week? — Kirsten Fleming (@KirFlem) October 16, 2020

It’s okay to degrade and mansplain to ACB, though! — John H. Wilharm III (@JohnWilharm3) October 17, 2020

No, I’m a woman & I was disgusted with her badgering & blatant disrespect she had for our POTUS. She was the one that kept interrupting him. She was trying to make the whole evening about her! No one tuned it because of her, she should of been a gracious host and let him speak. — trishden (@trishden) October 17, 2020

Nobody I knew tuned to to watch or listen to Savannah Guthrie. — Lewis Co Republicans (@360GOP) October 16, 2020

Not women with eyes and ears. That’s a bold lie you got going there. — marnes (@marnes) October 17, 2020

Not this American woman. You don’t speak for me. — Lisa Enright (@thelisaenright) October 17, 2020

No, we weren’t. Irrational women like you may have been, who think they know everything. Who think it’s OK to constantly interrupt let alone the President of the United States. Don’t speak for all of women, that is a huge injustice to the rest of us who actually have common sense — holly skeen (@holly_skeen) October 16, 2020

Women were not disgusted by Trump “talking over” the rude moderator Savannah Guthrie. They were appalled at the rudeness, constant interruptions, & yelling at the POTUS. She should be ashamed of her performance & not be placed in that role again. — Brenda (@bjr3333) October 17, 2020

When did women become so fragile? I thought equality is what we all want. That comes with equal criticism and equal treatment. 🤷‍♂️ — Dan Powell (@DanPoSTL) October 17, 2020

Guthrie was the one doing the bullying, plain and simple.

Coming soon, men not allowed to speak in the presence of women. — Mike (@bmike189) October 16, 2020

Related:

Absolutely BRUTAL: Savannah Guthrie stars in vicious supercut featuring the MANY many times she interrupted Trump (watch) https://t.co/trW1ciaNfv — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 16, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

