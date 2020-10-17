Following the conclusion of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, NARAL Pro-Choice America President Ilyse Hogue denounced committee ranking member Dianne Feinstein.

Hogue wrote that Feinstein failed to acknowledge the opinions of majorities that “have said unequivocally that they want to choose the next President” to fill the absence created by the death of Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg in September.

“This nomination is illegitimate and this process is a sham,” Hogue wrote. “Tens of millions of Americans have already voted and majorities have said unequivocally that they want to choose the next President who should fill this seat. Amy Barrett and this power grab pose a grave threat to every freedom and right we hold dear and tears the very fabric of our democracy.”

Following the hearings, Feinstein said, “This has been one of the best Senate hearings that I’ve participated in, and I want to thank you for your fairness and the opportunity of going back and forth.”

She and Sen. Lindsey Graham, the committee chairman, even shared a hug.

“Americans — whose lives hang in the balance — deserve leadership that underscores how unprecedented, shameful and wrong this process is,” Hogue concluded. “The Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Senator Dianne Feinstein, failed to make this clear and in fact offered an appearance of credibility to the proceedings that is wildly out of step with the American people.”

Democrats argued that holding confirmation hearings less than a month away from an election, and after many had already cast their ballots by mail, set a dangerous precedent, and many drew comparisons to the Senate’s refusal to take up confirmation hearings after former President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland to replace Justice Antonin Scalia.

“This process is a caricature of illegitimacy,” said Sen. Patrick Leahy, a Vermont Democrat. “The fact that we had a nominee before Justice Ginsburg was even buried in order to jam this nomination through before the election. That is a mark on the United States Senate, it will be a mark of a process of callous political power grab.”

NARAL is joined by Demand Justice, a progressive activism organization, in calling for Feinstein to step down from the Judiciary Committee.

“It’s time for Sen. Feinstein to step down from her leadership position on the Senate Judiciary Committee. If she won’t, her colleagues need to intervene,” said Brian Fallon, the executive director of Demand Justice.

Feinstein’s office did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner’s request for comment.