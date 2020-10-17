https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/17/neera-tandens-working-hard-to-russia-shame-reporters-raising-questions-about-the-ny-posts-story-on-the-bidens/

Last night in Southfield, Michigan, CBS News reporter Bo Erickson asked Joe Biden about the reports in the New York Post. Biden said he wouldn’t respond except to call it a “smear campaign” followed by an attack on the reporter.

Erickson’s colleague at CBS News, Paula Reid, found Biden’s criticism of the reporter to be unnecessary:

Biden adopts Trump playbook – attacking pool reporter @BoKnowsNews for asking about Hunter Biden story which has been a focus of President Trump’s campaign over past few days. Fine to attack the story, but why personally insult Bo? https://t.co/PgOsLgu2DT — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) October 17, 2020

And that’s where Neera Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress, started expressing her displeasure with any journalists who are merely asking questions:

How are you all circling the wagons instead of being embarrassed for peddling Russian ops 18 days before the election. It’s not enough that you all haven’t learned from your atrocious handling of 2016 — you are doubling down. Truly incredible. https://t.co/0zvW5sZIpM — Neera -Vote Early- Tanden (@neeratanden) October 17, 2020

The media in most of Europe is so much more responsible than American media. After 2016, I thought they would behave more responsibly. It’s incredibly depressing that they are doing Russia’s bidding. Again. — Neera -Vote Early- Tanden (@neeratanden) October 17, 2020

Speaking of “circling the wagons,” Tanden’s helping do just that on the Left side of the aisle.

Tanden took on CBS News’ Ed O’Keefe as well:

I’m a fan of a lot of these reporters, but it’s pretty clear someone sent out a memo to circle the wagons. https://t.co/y3nsVp6F6Q — Neera -Vote Early- Tanden (@neeratanden) October 17, 2020

And then Tanden wagged a finger at journalist Glenn Greenwald:

I am really shocked that Greenwald wants reporters to spread disinformation likely created by Russia. Again. Could not see that coming. https://t.co/68duaJuixc — Neera -Vote Early- Tanden (@neeratanden) October 17, 2020

Politico’s Marc Caputo got a stern talking to as well:

Adopting a standard that any criticism of a story or a press tactic is not allowed is interesting for a free press. Freedom for me and not for thee I guess the rule https://t.co/yQVgbD2ByL — Neera -Vote Early- Tanden (@neeratanden) October 17, 2020

As did Politico’s Kyle Cheney:

You don’t know these are real and the plan could be to drop this disinfo before they drop more negative information so people are conditioned to believe it. Why are you doing this again? https://t.co/0dp7E1KhyJ — Neera -Vote Early- Tanden (@neeratanden) October 17, 2020

Tanden also warned journos against doing Russia’s bidding by sharing a CNN segment featuring… James Clapper?

Would that be the same James Clapper who helped push the “Russia collusion” narrative that contributed to Russia’s goal of sowing discord about the results of the 2016 election?

Basically Tanden’s complaints boil down to this:

“How dare you report on my political party” https://t.co/jUVizodFYp — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) October 17, 2020

Bingo!

Apparently Russian operatives have all rented space in these people’s heads. — Johnny Ricoh 🖖 (@TheRealSinth) October 17, 2020

Sure looks that way.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

