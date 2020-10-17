https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f8b23104eb99611d5f11ab7
Gillian Orman, from Southampton, rang the NHS after her mother Kathleen Bricknell (pictured right), 86, died. Her death came three months after Mrs Orman’s daughter (left) died….
Perdue Chicken clarifies it’s not affiliated with Georgia Senator David Perdue after he mocks the pronunciation of Kamala Harris’ name….
Richard Marett, 48, co-founder and CEO of Whizz Education – which has remotely tutored more than a million children – says virtual maths teachers could help bridge the education gap….
I’ll join the chorus calling New York Times columnist Bret Stephens “brave” for last week’s takedown of his newspaper’s “1619 Project.” But I’d also like to ask him: What took you so long?…
Khadija Shahnazarli’s mother and 16-month-old sister were buried in the same grave, next to her father….