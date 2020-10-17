https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/10/17/not-shocking-debate-moderator-for-thursday-appears-to-be-a-democratic-partisan-n1066096

To no one’s surprise, the debate moderator for Thursday’s broadcast appears to be a Democratic Party partisan with deep family ties to liberal Democrats.

NBC News White House Correspondent Kristen Welker will join the Biden team in debating Donald Trump when she takes the stage for a debate that appears to be a stacked deck against the president.

The New York Post has dug-up some background on Welker that makes you wonder, “who are these guys trying to kid”?

Welker comes from an established Democratic family — who have poured cash into party coffers, and to Trump opponents, for years. Her mother, Julie Welker, a prominent real estate broker in Philadelphia, and father, Harvey Welker, a consulting engineer, have donated tens of thousands of dollars to Democratic candidates and close to $20,000 to Barack Obama alone. There was also $3,300 for Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign and $2,100 for Hillary Clinton’s doomed 2016 presidential effort against Trump. Another $7,300 was contributed to the Democratic National Committee between 2004 and 2020.

There’s a 2012 holiday photo on Facebook of the Welker family, all smiles and full of Christmas cheer. Should it matter that the photo was taken with Mr. and Mrs. Barack Obama at the White House? To refresh your memory, Barack Obama was the president of the United States at the time. Oh, and he’s a Democrat.

More from the Post article:

Throughout Welker’s tenure as a White House correspondent, she has earned a reputation for a scathing style of questioning. “Mr. President, yes or no. … have you ever worked for Russia. Yes or no?” she demanded during a confrontation in January 2019.

“Yes or no Mr. President Trump. Have you ever beaten your wife? Yes or no?”

But does this prove she’s a partisan hack and should be on the Democratic Party payroll? No, but this does.

In March 2016 Welker was busted on live television tipping off Hillary Clinton’s Communications Director Jennifer Palmieri about at least one question she planned to ask her during a post-debate interview in Michigan. At the time Clinton was locked in a fierce fight for the Democratic nomination against Sen. Bernie Sanders. “I’m going to ask you about Flint,” Welker said of the Michigan city’s infamous water crisis.

“Anyone who’s ever dealt with Welker knows she’s an activist, not a reporter. The White House press team views her the same way they would AOC or Pelosi if they walked in the office,” a senior White House official told The Post.

I could mourn the loss of journalistic integrity in recent years. I could rail against the rank partisanship of most of the media. I could talk like an old man by starting with “Back in my day, it would have been unheard of to use a blatant Democratic Party operative and try to pass her off as a debate moderator.”

All that would have been true to one degree or another. Instead, I’ll just point out that it’s another sign of the failure of our republic’s gatekeepers to safeguard the people’s liberty while joining the forces that are arrayed against her.

