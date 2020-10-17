https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/17/npr-analysis-finds-that-red-flags-abound-in-new-york-posts-hunter-biden-scoop/

“Red flags abound in a story about Hunter Biden that provides fodder for President Trump and his allies,” reads the tweet from National Public Radio. NPR’s David Folkenflik writes that “the New York Post’s claims about Biden relied on Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, and a heavy dose of assumptions.” A heavy dose of assumptions and red flags didn’t seem to slow down NPR or any of the left-wing media when President Trump was accused of colluding with the Russians to swing the 2016 election, though. Imagine how quickly the Russia story would have died off if reporters didn’t rely on assumptions and leaks from hostile parties.

That would involve “reporting”; this is just “analysis” of other people’s reporting.

Put Yamiche Alcindor on the case — she’ll get to the bottom of it.

