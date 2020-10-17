https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/17/npr-analysis-finds-that-red-flags-abound-in-new-york-posts-hunter-biden-scoop/

“Red flags abound in a story about Hunter Biden that provides fodder for President Trump and his allies,” reads the tweet from National Public Radio. NPR’s David Folkenflik writes that “the New York Post’s claims about Biden relied on Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, and a heavy dose of assumptions.” A heavy dose of assumptions and red flags didn’t seem to slow down NPR or any of the left-wing media when President Trump was accused of colluding with the Russians to swing the 2016 election, though. Imagine how quickly the Russia story would have died off if reporters didn’t rely on assumptions and leaks from hostile parties.

A “New York Post” story about Hunter Biden was marked more by red flags than investigative rigor. https://t.co/cmglQUbNMf — NPR (@NPR) October 17, 2020

NPR speaking to “investigative rigor”. That’s rich! 🙄 — Doug Shouse (@dsmkg) October 17, 2020

NPR to the rescue! pic.twitter.com/WgVg65yaBc — A Granite Sentry (@granitesentry) October 17, 2020

This is why the American people don’t consider you a credible news source. Why you should be defunded. — My Oath Never Expires 🇺🇸 (@Gunalizer) October 17, 2020

I look forward to the thorough NPR investigation to get to the bottom of this. — Media Mucus 4America (@MediaMucusMan) October 17, 2020

That would involve “reporting”; this is just “analysis” of other people’s reporting.

Weird, because no one from NPR has bothered to ask Hunter if it’s his laptop — Ombudsman4Truth (@ombudsman4truth) October 17, 2020

Has @NPR talked with the computer repair shop technician? — AmeroAmigo (@AmeroAmigo) October 17, 2020

Disgraceful that you have no journalistic interest in real corruption. Enjoying Nancy’s “stimulus” bribe? — Rep. Steven Smith (R-GA) 🇺🇸 (@RepStevenSmith) October 17, 2020

FAITHFUL UTOPIANS SHOULD PAY NO ATTENTION TO A SUPER CONFUSING VALIDATION PROCESS THAT RELIES ON THIS STRANGE THING CALLED “EVIDENCE.” — D.W.Robinson – Vendetta Shakespeare of TWlTTER (@_DWRobinson) October 17, 2020

Allegations resting on supposition…and actual confirmed emails. — A Granite Sentry (@granitesentry) October 17, 2020

“To start, the emails have not been verified as authentic. “

FBI has had emails since Dec 2019. If they are not valid why is the FBI silent on the issue. How NPR continues to receive taxpayer $$ is shameful. They are as much deep state as deep state. Joined at the hip. — JK (@findit89) October 17, 2020

Biden’s campaign has yet to deny anything in the stories. — Nick (@NickAtNight128) October 17, 2020

You realize that your “analysis” of the red flags is much more about the sources than the material, right? The allegations dont “rest on speculation & assumption,” but on actual written words. The only question should be “are they real.” Real journalists would want to know. — Doctor Who? (@GiacomoJoust) October 17, 2020

“To start, the emails have not been verified as authentic. They were said to have been extracted from a computer assumed — but not proven” This isn’t that difficult @NPR ! ASK THEM ! It’s literally that simple? — Saint Hanlon (@SaintHanlon) October 17, 2020

What information in the emails is in dispute? — Phil McGuire (@Philfile) October 17, 2020

Why can’t NPR ask Hunter Biden! — drift (@drift11911441) October 17, 2020

Hey, @NPR ! You employ journalists. Why don’t you start by asking Biden if the emails are real and if the laptop was Hunter’s? — Izzie (@TXTulipFiend) October 17, 2020

Put Yamiche Alcindor on the case — she’ll get to the bottom of it.

It’s not being denied, but NPR is not believing it. What the hell is that? — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) October 17, 2020

Looked legit to me — Carltonne von Dracula Banks (@EubanksKarlton) October 17, 2020

It’s now got more corroboration than the Steele dossier, Russian collusion hoax and any story from the kavanaugh hearings. — 𝚓𝚎𝚛𝚎𝚖𝚢 𝚍𝚎𝚑𝚗𝚎𝚛 (@jeremydehner) October 17, 2020

Remember: Trump got impeached for asking Ukraine to look into what Hunter and “the big guy” did. — Truth Serum (@VrinMarbleye) October 17, 2020

Brave media firefighters to the rescue. — Ozark Finesse Guy Redux (@DTReeves2) October 17, 2020

National Propaganda Radio, at it again. — Raul Vasquez (@akaRaulVasquez) October 17, 2020

Nobody believes this…not even NPR… — Cali Girl🌻To🌻Okie (@GooseGanderMom) October 17, 2020

Defund NPR. — Bodhisattva (@BenjaminERogers) October 17, 2020

Defund NPR, not the police. — CatotheRoman (@CatotheRoman) October 17, 2020

Related:

Rep. Adam Schiff tells CNN’s Wolf Blitzer we know ‘this whole smear on Joe Biden’ comes from the Kremlin https://t.co/8GmgLhzmdU — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 17, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

