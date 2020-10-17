https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/521557-pennsylvania-rejects-372k-mail-in-ballot-applications-following-primary

Pennsylvania has rejected over 370,000 applications for mail-in ballots, most of which were duplicate requests, according to a report by ProPublica and the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The battleground state’s election offices rejected 372,000 requests for mail-in ballots, according to the report. About 90 percent of the denied application requests were duplicates, and one out of every five requests have been rejected.

Voters in the Keystone State can indicate to election officials if they would like mail-in ballot when they vote during their primary. And issues arose when voters duplicated those requests after asking for a ballot in the general election during the state’s June 2 primary.

The report found that the majority of 372,000 voters whose requests were denied did not realize that they had checked a box to be sent ballots for the general election in November.

In addition, voters have also been confused by unclear or inaccurate information on the state’s ballot-tracking website, and by a wave of information from political parties and get-out-the vote groups, according to the report.

The confusion has caused county offices across the state to hire temporary staff and work seven days a week to cope.

“The volume of calls we have been getting has been overwhelming,” Marybeth Kuznik, elections director in Armstrong County, northeast of Pittsburgh told ProPublica. “It has been almost like a denial of service attack at times because it seemed that sometimes all I could get done was answer the phone!”

The Hill has reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of State for comment.

So far, over 2.7 million ballots have been requested in Pennsylvania for the Nov. 3 election, according to the U.S. Elections Project, and 688,136 have been returned.

Mail-in ballots have become a hot-button issue amid the coronavirus pandemic, with many worried that in-person voting puts them at risk for infection.

President TrumpDonald John TrumpMichigan court overturns absentee ballot extension Trump jokes he’ll ‘find a way’ to fire Gov. DeSantis if he loses Florida Biden hits Trump’s response to attempted kidnapping of Michigan governor: ‘What the hell is wrong with this guy?’ MORE and his allies however, have repeatedly claimed without evidence that voting by mail will lead to widespread voter fraud.

The fiasco marks the latest chapter in the 2020 election saga in Pennsylvania that has been rocked by the coronavirus.

Counties in Pennsylvania have been working around the clock to process ballots, and issues have also arisen at the county level. The Allegheny County Elections Division announced on Wednesday that it was resending 28,879 ballots after a printing error led to voters receiving incorrect ballots.

News of the rejected requests comes after Pennsylvania had to quickly ramp up mail-in voting last year, after the state passed a law allowing people to vote by mail without providing a reason.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump jokes he’ll ‘find a way’ to fire Gov. DeSantis if he loses Florida Biden hits Trump’s response to attempted kidnapping of Michigan governor: ‘What the hell is wrong with this guy?’ Trump on if Biden wins: ‘Maybe I’ll have to leave the country’ MORE holds a 5-point lead over President Trump in the state, according to a Hill/Harris poll released Friday.

