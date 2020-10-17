https://www.theepochtimes.com/people-marching-with-antifa-group-attack-conservatives-at-rally-against-big-tech_3542911.html

SAN FRANCISCO, California—A free speech rally organized by conservatives was overrun by several hundred counterprotesters—some holding Antifa flags—on Saturday in downtown San Francisco. Violent individuals from the counterprotester group also attacked at conservatives. Event organizer Philip Anderson lost a front tooth, while one man wearing a Trump T-shirt had to be taken away by ambulance after being attacked. A police officer also had to be taken to hospital.

A photographer working for The Associated Press also witnessed an injured San Francisco police officer on the ground by San Francisco’s United Nations Plaza after the sergeant tried to prevent the attacks from counterprotesters.

A police officer tends to a San Francisco police sergeant following confrontations with counter-protesters who were using violence to try and stop conservative protesters from rallying in San Francisco, Calif., on Oct. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Team Save America organized the rally to protest Twitter’s banning of a NY Post article alleging that Hunter Biden had set up a meeting for a Ukrainian businessman with his father Joe Biden while Biden was serving as vice president during the Obama administration. The Biden campaign as denied the allegations.

Members of the group wore “Make America Great Again” hats and carried “Thin Blue Line” flags voicing their support for law enforcement as well as U.S. flags.

Anderson, posted photos and videos to social media of his bloody mouth with a front tooth missing and another hanging loosely. He said “Antifa” protesters attacked him “for no reason.”

A tooth dangles from free speech rally organizer Philip Anderson’s mouth after he was attacked by a counter-protester on Oct. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Anderson took the stage at about 1 p.m. and was greeted by chants and plastic water bottles and glass bottles thrown over police barricades.

The event was canceled, although both sides lingered in the area into the afternoon.

The San Francisco Police Department said three officers suffered non life-threatening injuries when they were assaulted with pepper spray and caustic chemicals. One officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment, the department said.

No arrests have been made, the department said.

Anderson called the counterprotesters hypocrites and said they are the reason why he’s voting for President Donald Trump.

“I love America, I love this country, and I love free speech,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

