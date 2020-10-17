https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/video-trump-says-ilhan-omar-hates-our-country/
President Trump slams @IlhanMN: “Having people like Omar doesn’t hurt either… She doesn’t love our country too much.” pic.twitter.com/KPidKFu9Z5
— The Hill (@thehill) October 17, 2020
President Trump slams Rep. Ilhan Omar: “She hates our country. She comes from a place that doesn’t even have a government. And then she comes here and tells us how to run our country.” pic.twitter.com/NJT8DaftVX
— The Hill (@thehill) October 17, 2020
EDITOR’S NOTE: Social media is cracking down on Conservative content. Many of you have complained that you never see our content in your news feeds. There’s only one way to fight back — and that’s by subscribing to my FREE weekly newsletter. Click here.