https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/president-trump-hold-town-hall-wednesday-pro-trump-moderator-not-ass-clown-like-chris-wallace/

President Donald Trump will hold a town hall on Wednesday with former FOX News host Eric Bolling.

This will be President Trump’s first town hall where he will not have to argue with a far left moderator.

In the past two weeks Trump has held a debate and a town hall with ass-clown Chris Wallace and angry hack Savannah Guthrie.

Wallace used his time as moderator to lie to the American people about the violence on US streets every night of week.

Trump to Hold Sinclair Town Hall, Fox News Alum @ericbolling to Moderate

Town hall comes next Wednesday ahead of the presidential debatehttps://t.co/MQh0mbbZVI — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) October 17, 2020

TRENDING: Exclusive: Larry C. Johnson Interviews John Paul Mac Issac — The American Patriot Who Was Hired to Fix Hunter Biden’s Computers and the Rest Is History

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

