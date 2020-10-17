https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/president-trump-hold-town-hall-wednesday-pro-trump-moderator-not-ass-clown-like-chris-wallace/

President Donald Trump will hold a town hall on Wednesday with former FOX News host Eric Bolling.

This will be President Trump’s first town hall where he will not have to argue with a far left moderator.

In the past two weeks Trump has held a debate and a town hall with ass-clown Chris Wallace and angry hack Savannah Guthrie.
Wallace used his time as moderator to lie to the American people about the violence on US streets every night of week.

TRENDING: Exclusive: Larry C. Johnson Interviews John Paul Mac Issac — The American Patriot Who Was Hired to Fix Hunter Biden’s Computers and the Rest Is History

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...