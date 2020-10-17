https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/17/really-ben-rhodes-trips-all-over-himself-to-warn-reporters-against-spreading-russian-disinformation/

Joe Biden and his supporters have taken enormous offense to a CBS News reporter who asked the Democrat nominee for comment on New York Post stories about what was reportedly found on Hunter Biden’s computer hard drive. Biden slammed the reporter for asking the question, and some other journalists have come forward to say that was an inappropriate reaction.

Ben Rhodes has voiced his disapproval of anybody in the media saying it’s appropriate to question Biden on the issue, self-awareness-be-damned:

Dude, really?

The amount of projection coming from the Left over this issue (and so many others) has been record-setting.

Stay tuned.

If the story is actually “Russian disinformation” you’d think Rhodes would encourage the media to look into the matter to expose that rather than trying to shame reporters for asking questions.

