https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/17/really-ben-rhodes-trips-all-over-himself-to-warn-reporters-against-spreading-russian-disinformation/

Joe Biden and his supporters have taken enormous offense to a CBS News reporter who asked the Democrat nominee for comment on New York Post stories about what was reportedly found on Hunter Biden’s computer hard drive. Biden slammed the reporter for asking the question, and some other journalists have come forward to say that was an inappropriate reaction.

Ben Rhodes has voiced his disapproval of anybody in the media saying it’s appropriate to question Biden on the issue, self-awareness-be-damned:

We cannot normalize US reporters being spreaders of Russian disinformation campaigns because it gets clicks. https://t.co/cIydMo0QRd — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) October 17, 2020

Dude, really?

Ben didn’t seem to care when US reporters were spreading Russian disinformation against Trump in 2016. In fact, Ben ENCOURAGED it. https://t.co/vSTlHN6yBH — Angela.Kay (@DeepSouthProud) October 17, 2020

The balls on the guy who spread the misinformation of the Russian, Iranian, and various other regimes. https://t.co/SiAoyxopV3 — kaitlin, the dogma lives loudly within me (@thefactualprep) October 17, 2020

The amount of projection coming from the Left over this issue (and so many others) has been record-setting.

Why? After you, we normalized White House Officials lying to the American public as a political strategy? https://t.co/p2hhZLod7u — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 17, 2020

The man who gleefully hoodwinked journalists buying his bs regarding Iran now groaning that journalists are no longer buying his bs. — Terry (@IrishTea1) October 17, 2020

Says the guy who’s bragged about playing the media for suckers https://t.co/wBrdIRHxYx — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 17, 2020

Obama echo chamber engineer has thoughts about honest media. — Who’s Gonna Be Lucky Indicted #2? – Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) October 17, 2020

Unambiguous evidence right here that Biden is in very, very serious trouble. https://t.co/5RO0IDocNE — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) October 17, 2020

Stay tuned.

If the story is actually “Russian disinformation” you’d think Rhodes would encourage the media to look into the matter to expose that rather than trying to shame reporters for asking questions.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

