Byron York on Saturday tweeted a transcript of an interview of Rep. Adam Schiff of the House Intelligence Committee by CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer, and to CNN’s credit, Blitzer does acknowledge the existence of those “recently published emails” reportedly found on a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden at a repair shop. Blitzer kicks things off by saying that federal authorities are investigating whether those emails “are connected to an ongoing Russian disinformation effort targeting the Biden campaign.”

York seems to think the interview would have been stronger if Schiff had provided any evidence to back up his many, many claims that the “whole smear on Joe Biden” comes from the Kremlin.

“We know that this whole smear on Joe Biden comes from the Kremlin.”

“But, clearly, the origins of this whole smear are from the Kremlin.”

“I think we know who the driving force behind this smear has been all along and it’s been the president and the Kremlin.”

President Trump’s “been the gift that doesn’t stop giving from the Kremlin.”

“This particular smear though has also been acknowledged to come from the Kremlin.”

So the two words of the day are “smear” and “Kremlin.”

We do have evidence that Schiff is always happy to go on CNN and make claims for which he has no evidence.

