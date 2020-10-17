https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/17/rep-adam-schiff-tells-cnns-wolf-blitzer-we-know-this-whole-smear-on-joe-biden-comes-from-the-kremlin/

Byron York on Saturday tweeted a transcript of an interview of Rep. Adam Schiff of the House Intelligence Committee by CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer, and to CNN’s credit, Blitzer does acknowledge the existence of those “recently published emails” reportedly found on a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden at a repair shop. Blitzer kicks things off by saying that federal authorities are investigating whether those emails “are connected to an ongoing Russian disinformation effort targeting the Biden campaign.”

York seems to think the interview would have been stronger if Schiff had provided any evidence to back up his many, many claims that the “whole smear on Joe Biden” comes from the Kremlin.

“We know that this whole smear on Joe Biden comes from the Kremlin.”

“But, clearly, the origins of this whole smear are from the Kremlin.”

“I think we know who the driving force behind this smear has been all along and it’s been the president and the Kremlin.”

President Trump’s “been the gift that doesn’t stop giving from the Kremlin.”

“This particular smear though has also been acknowledged to come from the Kremlin.”

So the two words of the day are “smear” and “Kremlin.”

On CNN, Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff says New York Post Hunter Biden story ‘comes from the Kremlin.’ Anchor seems to agree. Would be more persuasive if they provided evidence that 1) story is false, and 2) it ‘comes from the Kremlin.’ pic.twitter.com/JBILBs3YT3 — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 17, 2020

For someone to lie that much there’s a special place for them. I’ll leave it at that. — Rodd J (@RoddREpub) October 17, 2020

@wolfblitzer @RepAdamSchiff ALWAYS fall back on Russia and Putin….its all they have….because they are weak…they do not have the mental strength to think and research for truth…they look like fools — cwilliams1113wy (@cwilliams1113wy) October 17, 2020

Russia Russia Russia!

Rheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!!! — RICO aka msm/dem/bureaucracy/and now judiciary (@NikitasDad) October 17, 2020

Here we go again — Theresa Maurer 🇺🇲 (@TheresaMaurer2) October 17, 2020

But we still have the importance of the accusations to deal with.😎 — Don Ukens (@uked34) October 17, 2020

I should have said the “seriousness of the allegation.” That is a powerful use of words. It is able to override the truth. — Don Ukens (@uked34) October 17, 2020

Seems reasonable. “The Russians did it” sort of seems the default excuse for everything these days. — Hazzle (@Hazzle8) October 17, 2020

Playing the oldies to a diminishing audience on the ribfest circuit — SoothingDave (@SoothingDave) October 17, 2020

So ‘the Russians did it’ is the new ‘my dog ate my homework’. — Sarah (@SarahDi1010) October 17, 2020

“It’s the Russians” is the new “it’s Climate Change “ — Ray Baumann Sr (@RBaumannSR) October 17, 2020

“Comes from the Kremlin” is the new “I was hacked” — Marla Rose (@MarlaMRose) October 17, 2020

“From the Kremlin” is their mantra. It’s based in fantasy and has been said enough that few on the left can even begin to think critically once it’s been invoked — Joel “Caramel” Apples🍎🇺🇸 (@AppyJoel) October 17, 2020

Hunter’s emails are Russian disinformation is the new version of Steve Scully saying “I was hacked”. — Apocalit (Pronouns: Dude, Duder, El Duderino) (@listolyman) October 17, 2020

Logically, then Hunter’s laptop came from the Kremlin? I’d like to see Schiff connect the dots on that one. — Randy Cole (@RandyCole13) October 17, 2020

They really only have 1 response when confronted with scandals. — Sigur 🚫lsen (@OlsenSigur) October 17, 2020

Because that train is never late for Rep. Schiff. Pays off like a green grocer every time. — Richard Walker (@rwexp2) October 17, 2020

We don’t really have much in the way of journalists. It won’t happen. — Verbastardy (@verbastardy) October 17, 2020

Surprised he’s pushing “Russia” after it crashed and burned so badly in the very recent past. — VC (@NanoManic) October 17, 2020

Only evidence is both of them nodding their heads in agreement. Dopes. — Patrick Cavanagh (@PTC2242) October 17, 2020

Yeah, I won’t be holding my breath for Schiff to supply anything but nonsensical accusations. — RobieC (@Robert04297683) October 17, 2020

@RepAdamSchiff Appears to have a close relationship with Russia, regularly referencing his knowledge of their plans and work against our country — ramechtly (@ramechtly) October 17, 2020

Isn’t it obvious to everyone with the dimmest consciousness by now that Adam Schiff is not in the habit of providing evidence for his claims? — MikeSepulveda50 (@MSepulveda50) October 17, 2020

We do have evidence that Schiff is always happy to go on CNN and make claims for which he has no evidence.

