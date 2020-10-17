https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/doug-collins-kelly-loeffler-georgia-senate/2020/10/17/id/992449

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., levied explosive claims Saturday on Newsmax TV against appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., in their battle for one of Georgia’s Senate seats versus Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock, who is leading the polls.

“I have an opponent down here, a sitting senator, who is trying to remake herself politically,” Collins told “Saturday Report,” claiming the moderator she does not serve a conservative agenda.

“She’s trying to hide the fact she worked with Planned Parenthood, she worked with Michael Bloomberg. You know, she gave money to [California Democrat Rep.] Maxine Waters, [Democrat ex-Sen.] Chris Dodd.

“This about this: The very ones who are attacking Justice [nominee Judge Amy Coney] Barrett the most are those Kelly Loeffler gave money to. Chris Dodd and these folks who actually helped pick Sen. [Kamala] Harris, who was attacking the president’s pick. That should resonate with people of the state of Georgia.”

The Nov. 3 Election Day primary will go to a Jan. 5 runoff election between the top two finishers in the race if Rev. Warnock does not receive 50% of the vote. RealClearPolitics polling average has him over 31% support with Collins and Loeffler splitting almost 45% of support.

“It could be really prescient, depending on how the Senate elections go on Nov. 3, this could be one of the deciding factors on the majority in the Senate,” Collins told host Carl Higbie.

“Raphael Warnock right now down here is able to run what I call the rainbow and unicorns kind of an ad in which everything is perfect,” Collins added. “But he’s never been hit. He’s never had to explain why he’s a pro-choice pastor. Explain that one to me.”

The other Georgia Senate race has Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., narrowly leading Democrat Jon Ossoff, according to RealClearPolitics.

