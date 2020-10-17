http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/eeUmOXKAMVA/

An activist who is “settling for Democrat candidate Joe Biden” said that although Biden was nowhere near his first choice for president, he is still voting for him over President Donald Trump.

“So basically Biden wasn’t my first choice, or my second choice, or my third choice, but I still prefer Biden over Trump, and thus I’m settling for Biden,” the activist named Chris said while protesting at the Women’s March outside the Supreme Court on Saturday.

Chris said that he is not the only person who feels this way and that “Settle for Biden” is a cause he can stand behind and get others to stand behind.

“I think a lot of people this election are settling for Biden, so for me, it’s like a call to action, something that gives me…like I can stand behind this,” the activist said as he was pointing to his “Settle for Biden” hat.

“I can’t stand behind ‘love Joe Biden,’ can’t stand behind ‘Joe Biden’s the best, ‘but I can stand behind, you know, settle for Joe Biden,” he continued.

Chris also said that in his opinion, Biden’s team is “better” than Trump’s.

“He’s what we got. And I think his team is going to be better than Trump’s team.”

Still, Chris lamented that the Democrat Party did not choose a younger candidate or a political outsider that would shake things up a bit.

“I prefer that we had a younger candidate. I prefer that we had someone newer to politics,” Chris explained, adding that he wished that a political outsider like Andrew Yang or a younger candidate like former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg had won the nomination.

Chris said his biggest beef with Trump as president is his rhetoric.

“The biggest problem I have with Trump is the language he uses,” he said. “I really do feel like it’s dividing our country more. And I feel like no matter who wins this election, we have to come together and stay together.”

Still, Chris feels like his “Settle for Biden” movement helped him make up his mind on whom to vote for in the 2020 presidential election.

“I feel like “Settle for Biden” is a good talking point and a good gradual step to voting and supporting Joe Biden in this election,” he said.

