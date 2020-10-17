https://www.redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2020/10/16/watch-biden-campaigns-latest-bizarre-court-packing-answer-is-so-bizarre-even-cnn-anchor-looks-stunned/

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks as he visits East Las Vegas Community Center, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Joe Biden and his campaign spokespeople have made it clear 6 ways to Sunday that they are not going to answer the question (directly or indirectly) on whether or not he plans on considering court-packing, should he win the presidency and Democrats win control of the Senate in November.

Their continued dodging of the question has led conservatives to conclude that court-packing will indeed be the plan, and that Biden is just trying to ride out the next three weeks with his non-answer in an effort to straddle the fence, so as not to alienate key voting blocs he’ll need to win in November.

But in a new twist on the court-packing issue, Biden campaign co-chair Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) said on CNN’s “OutFront” show Thursday that Biden actually had not been dodging the question. Instead, Richmond claimed, Biden actually had answered the question … by saying “he’s not going to answer the question”:

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Biden Campaign National Co-Chair Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) stated that 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden “has not dodged the question” on court-packing, “What he has said is he’s not going to answer the question,” and there is a difference between the two. Richmond also stated that “court-packing is when you rush through unqualified judges, 50 judges on the circuit court, and you put not one African-American on the circuit court.”

Richmond said, “He has not dodged the question. What he has said is he’s not going to answer the question, and I think that that is a difference.”

As Richmond went on at length to give the left’s revised (and bogus) definition of court-packing, you can see CNN anchor Erin Burnett become visibly incredulous, with her mouth slightly dropping open, as if she was stunned he’d give such a ridiculous and nonsensical response to her question on the Biden campaign’s position.

Watch below:

LOL. If that’s not taking campaign spin to a whole new level, I don’t know what is. In fact, it almost sounds like the same kind of wacky answer Biden himself would give.

Perhaps they’re comparing notes? Hmm.

Hope that gave y’all a chuckle. Enjoy your weekend! 😉

Sister Toldjah

North Carolina-based Sister Toldjah, a former liberal, has been writing about media bias, social issues, and the culture wars since 2003. Follow her on Parler here.
