I hate to say this, and I don’t think it is Joe Biden himself, I think Joe must wants money and women, but the average Democrat power broker wants you dead. It is that simple. The left wants to see you dead, out of the picture.

These poor souls do not care about the ‘animating contest of liberty,’ rather they are only concerned with POWER. How to get it, how to keep it and how to consolidate it.

Nothing breaks my heart more than seeing good people turn into monsters, and ruin the lives of others because of a disagreement on public policy. This is the stuff of Nazi Germany…

[Opinion] After the cancellation of the second presidential debate, the Trump campaign starting looking for an opportunity to fill the then opened time slot.

Last night, President Trump appeared in an NBC one-hour town hall. As expected, from the first moments, NBC’s Savannah Guthrie launched into her pre-determined attack asking Trump about “white supremacy,” and why he won’t share his taxes with the public.

100 Percent Fed Up – A dark-skinned woman seated behind President Trump at the NBC repeatedly nodded in agreement with President Trump as he calmly responded to the hostile host, who explained at the outset of the town hall that the crowd was a mixture of Trump supporters, Biden supporters, and undecided voters. Here’s a video of the woman nodding in agreement with President Trump as he responded to Guthrie’s attacks. Many were calling her the “star of the Trump town hall.” The star of the Trump town hall was the woman sitting over Trump’s shoulder It’s excellent to have a black woman nodding in agreement and showing support for Trump as he gets attacked by a hostile leftist pic.twitter.com/2XVzbn1v6a — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 16, 2020 Following President Trump’s outstanding performance, the venomous leftists took to Twitter to create havoc. Tom Nichols, Senior Advisor for the anti-Trump The Lincoln Project, a PAC made up of establishment Republicans with a lot of money, challenged journalists to dox “that woman” who was “nodding behind Trump.” Journalists, if you don’t find out who that woman is nodding behind Trump at an “undecided” voter town hall, then I don’t know what you’re getting paid for — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 16, 2020 As a hater, he seemed okay seeking consequences for the dark-skinned woman who openly showed her support for Trump, Although his motive was unclear, the response to his tweet was swift, brutal, and well-deserved. “Its a dogs life” tweeted: Why are you asking “journalists” to dox a black woman? Why are you asking “journalists” to dox a black woman? — Its a dogs life 🐶🐾🎃🇺🇸 (@seniordogzrule) October 16, 2020 Another person accused Nichols of voter intimidation for calling for the release of identities of black voters who support Trump. Founders of @ProjectLincoln are publicly calling for the release of the identities of black voters supporting Trump. If this isn’t voter intimidation I don’t know what is. @RadioFreeTom needs to be cancelled. @TheJusticeDept @FBI — @amuse (@amuse) October 16, 2020

The Trupporter shaking up the leftist is, **** ***** The woman nodding behind President Trump is an immigration attorney from the Dominican Republic. She posted an exchange with President Trump that took place before the town hall on her Facebook page: Nodding is a crime? These people are Stalinists, need it be anymore clear???

