https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2020/10/17/fox-news-source-says-joe-biden-is-the-big-guy-referenced-in-hunters-massive-c-n2578275

We may need to give Hunter Biden a gift basket. He dropped off his MacBook Pro for repairs in Delaware in April of 2019 but forgot to pick it up. This led to the owner making a copy of the hard drive, giving it to Rudi Giuliani’s lawyer, but also the FBI. Now, The New York Post has been sifting through all the sordid contents, especially scores of emails exposing what appears to be a lot of shady deals that enriched the Biden family. Joe Biden claimed he didn’t know about Hunter’s deals. That’s a lie.

Hunter was on the board of a Ukrainian energy company, Burisma, allegedly to sell access to top Obama officials for $50k/month. Joe was introduced to those executives through Hunter. And Burisma looks as if they were counting on Hunter to use his connections to keep the company out of legal trouble. Joe Biden also came through there, firing the prosecutor looking into Burisma by threatening to withhold aid.

Yet, in a business pitch to a Chinese firm, Hunter outlined how this massive deal would be divided, with 10 percent of the equity in this arrangement doing to someone called “the big guy” (via NY Post):

Hunter Biden pursued lucrative deals involving China’s largest private energy company — including one that he said would be “interesting for me and my family,” emails obtained by The Post show. One email sent to Biden on May 13, 2017, with the subject line “Expectations,” included details of “remuneration packages” for six people involved in an unspecified business venture. Biden was identified as “Chair / Vice Chair depending on agreement with CEFC,” an apparent reference to the former Shanghai-based conglomerate CEFC China Energy Co. His pay was pegged at “850” and the email also noted that “Hunter has some office expectations he will elaborate.” In addition, the email outlined a “provisional agreement” under which 80 percent of the “equity,” or shares in the new company, would be split equally among four people whose initials correspond to the sender and three recipients, with “H” apparently referring to Biden. The deal also listed “10 Jim” and “10 held by H for the big guy?” Neither Jim nor the “big guy” was identified further.

Well, Fox News’ source says that “the big guy” is former Vice President Joe Biden:

WOW >> Sources tell Fox News that “the big guy” who was supposed to receive a 10% equity stake in Hunter’s deal with the Chinese refers to former Vice President Joe Biden. https://t.co/HMDzHO2scY — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) October 17, 2020

Biden attacks a journalist. Drip, drip, drip. Erickson is the single brave journalist in DC so far. https://t.co/g6rCOPv3wV — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 17, 2020

Hunter Biden secured millions of dollars for “The Big Man”. It’s obvious the Big Man is @JoeBiden. Corruption. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 17, 2020

One of the people on an explosive email thread allegedly involving Hunter Biden has corroborated the veracity of the messages, which appear to outline a payout for former Vice President Joe Biden as part of a deal with a Chinese energy firm. One email, dated May 13, 2017, and obtained by Fox News, includes a discussion of “remuneration packages” for six people in a business deal with a Chinese energy firm. The email appeared to identify Hunter Biden as “Chair / Vice Chair depending on agreement with CEFC,” in an apparent reference to now-bankrupt CEFC China Energy Co. The email includes a note that “Hunter has some office expectations he will elaborate.” A proposed equity split references “20” for “H” and “10 held by H for the big guy?” with no further details. Fox News spoke to one of the people who was copied on the email, who confirmed its authenticity. Sources told Fox News that “the big guy” is a reference to the former vice president. The New York Post initially published the emails and other controversial messages that Fox News has also obtained.

CBS’ @BoKnowsNews is the first reporter to ask @JoeBiden about the @nypost’s stories on his son. Watch the former VP’s response.pic.twitter.com/hVYN4HNixC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 17, 2020

Yeah, we can expect Joe to call a lid before 10 A.M and avoid the press like the plague until this election is over. There is simply no denying these emails and there is zero evidence that this is any form of foreign interference. Zero. No matter how much the liberal media may think—it’s not true. And there haven’t been any denials either. Biden is just as crooked as Hillary.

The Biden campaign is NOT saying it’s not Hunter Biden’s computer. The Biden campaign is NOT saying these are not Hunter’s photos. The Biden campaign is NOT saying these are not Hunter’s emails. The Biden campaign is NOT saying the VP never met with Hunter’s business partners. — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) October 16, 2020

There is zero evidence the reporting of Hunter Biden’s emails about his foreign business deals are a foreign disinformation campaign. Zero evidence. — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) October 17, 2020

There’s a ton of evidence that the Hunter Biden materials are authentic, zero evidence that they’re Russian disinformation, but if you just baselessly repeat the phrase “Russian disinformation” over and over again, that’s all that’s required in today’s deranged media environment — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 17, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

