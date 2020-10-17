https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/sources-tell-fox-news-big-guy-hunter-bidens-emails-proposed-equity-split-reference-joe-biden/

On Wednesday the New York Post released emails and photos from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop that prove Hunter was bringing his international clients to meet with his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden during the Obama years.

One of the people on the email chain corroborated the veracity of the emails to Fox News.

The emails also prove the Biden Crime Family was running a multi-million dollar pay-for-play operation selling access to VP Joe Biden.

Private text messages and emails from Hunter reveal Joe Biden was a ruthless “Don” and demanded a large cut of the foreign money flowing in through his crackhead son Hunter.

TRENDING: Exclusive: Larry C. Johnson Interviews John Paul Mac Issac — The American Patriot Who Was Hired to Fix Hunter Biden’s Computers and the Rest Is History

In one text message Hunter Biden sent to his daughter Naomi Biden, he said he gives Joe Biden “half of his salary.”

Hunter’s text to Naomi: “But I don’t receive any respect and that’s fine I guess. Works for you, apparently. I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years. It’s really hard, but don’t worry, unlike Pop (Joe Biden) I won’t make you give me half your salary.”

In a separate tranche of emails obtained by Fox News, a discussion of “remuneration packages” for six people in a backdoor deal with a Chinese energy firm revealed ‘the big guy’ getting a piece of the pie is Joe Biden.

One email, dated May 13, 2017, and obtained by Fox News, includes a discussion of “remuneration packages” for six people in a business deal with a Chinese energy firm. The email appeared to identify Biden as “Chair / Vice Chair depending on agreement with CEFC,” in an apparent reference to now-bankrupt CEFC China Energy Co. The email includes a note that “Hunter has some office expectations he will elaborate.” A proposed equity split references “20” for “H” and “10 held by H for the big guy?” with no further details. Fox News spoke to one of the people who was copied on the email, who confirmed its authenticity. Sources told Fox News that “the big guy” is a reference to the former vice president. The New York Post initially published the emails and other controversial messages that Fox News has also obtained.

Biden immediately went into hiding after the emails became public as the tech giants and fake news media ran cover for him.

One reporter asked Biden about the New York Post story and he lashed out, calling it a “smear campaign.”

I asked Joe Biden: What is your response to the NYPost story about your son, sir? He called it a “smear campaign” and then went after me. “I know you’d ask it. I have no response, it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask.” pic.twitter.com/Eo6VD4TqxD — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) October 17, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

