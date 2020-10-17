https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/thai-police-fire-water-cannons-laced-with-chemical-agent-raw/
off topic
multiple times seen the media talk about this
topic, the need to trash coins. Happened again today.
That isn’t the problem. The problem is Government.
One that over spends. One that refuses to pay its bills.
One that solves its problem by taxation. Which in turn
leads to devaluation of currency and inflation.
Both parties are to blame. If we did that, we would be accused
of being bankrupt, thievery, extortion. All which is against the law.
Once we as a nation go cashless, the government will demand
access to our wealth, and could and would tax it willy-nilly with
no recourse. We have seen a sample of this with the cigarette
tax. Small segment of society forced to pay extraordinary high
taxes.