https://hotair.com/archives/jazz-shaw/2020/10/17/associated-press-finally-talks-hunter-biden-emails/

Thus far, it’s been a Sisyphean task to get anyone in the mainstream media outside of Fox News to talk about the Hunter Biden email story, but some cracks in the wall that they’ve thrown up to defend Joe Biden are starting to show. That doesn’t mean that America will be getting the full story, however. The latest example of this phenomenon showed up yesterday when the Associated Press finally decided to offer some coverage. It’s a rather short report and you won’t find the word “China” mentioned anywhere in it. Nor will you see any references to Ukraine, Burisma or any suggestions of influence peddling. Russia is mentioned quite a bit, however, but only in reference to whether or not Rudy Giuliani is a peddler of kompromat.

The FBI is investigating whether emails that were published by the New York Post related to Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, are connected to a possible Russian influence operation to spread disinformation, according to a person familiar with the matter. The newspaper said in its story Wednesday that it had obtained a hard drive from Rudy Giuliani containing the emails, and that the messages were found on a laptop that had been left last year at a Delaware computer repair shop for service but never retrieved. The unlikely account of how the emails surfaced raised immediate questions about Russian involvement, particularly because U.S. officials have warned that Russia — which backed Trump’s 2016 campaign through hacking and a covert social media campaign — is interfering again this year.

As you will see, there isn’t a single reference to any of the actual content of the emails or Joe Biden’s involvement in the alleged activities. Without offering any evidence whatsoever, the AP suggests that the material may be part of a Russian influence operation. They describe Giuliani’s story about how the hard drive data was obtained as “unlikely.” They describe the authenticity of the emails as “unclear,” again suggesting without evidence that they might be hacked or possibly forged or both.

All of this ignores several pertinent details that have already been established. First of all, neither the Biden campaign nor Hunter Biden himself has attempted to deny the authenticity of the emails. If they were forged or tampered with, that would be the easiest thing in the world to do, particularly since the FBI is looking into them. Further, Fox News has now confirmed the authenticity of the emails with two different people who were copied on some of the email chains. If you haven’t read John’s full coverage of that story from yesterday, you should do so now.

In addition, it’s also been confirmed that a sweetheart deal for a group of Chinese Communist Party members to tour the White House (with suggestions that a meeting with Joe Biden was included) in 2011 actually took place. Hunter Biden was out of the country at the time, but his business partners were able to set up the arrangement for him after he was asked.

The dominos have been falling for some time now in terms of the authenticity of this material. Is there any other plausible explanation for Hunter Biden’s incredible good fortune in his business dealings in Ukraine and China? How else does a guy who speaks neither language and has zero background or experience in the businesses concerned and spends his time smoking crack with strippers wind up with business opportunities of that magnitude? He had nothing to offer beyond access to his father.

Does this mean that way the laptop’s hard drive wound up in Rudy Giuliani’s hands is 100% on the up and up? That’s yet to be established and there are definitely some questions that the FBI should be seeking to answer about the computer repair shop where they originated. Those details should be sorted out and any required action must be taken. But none of that changes the story about the contents of the emails which, at this point, should at least be close enough to total confirmation for legitimate news outlets to be covering. And yet all they can do is throw suspicions about the laptop’s origin out to muddy the waters. This is nothing short of election interference at the highest level and it’s not being done by the Russians. It’s coming from our own social media giants and mainstream news sources.

Here’s some bonus information for you to chew on in case you missed Tucker Carlson yesterday. In the tweet and video below, it’s noted that Hunter Biden told his family, “Don’t worry, unlike your grandfather, I won’t make you give me half your salary.” Unless he’s just making up lies to trash his own father, surely there must be some financial records if that kind of money was changing hands, don’t you think? And Uncle Joe certainly seems to have done well for himself for a guy living on a government salary, hasn’t he?

Reported Hunter Biden email: “Don’t worry, unlike your grandfather, I won’t make you give me half your salary.” “The question remains, how has Joe Biden lived in extravagance all these years on a government salary?” — Tucker Carlson pic.twitter.com/aFEWXRhewJ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 16, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

