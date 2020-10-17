https://twitchy.com/brad-313037/2020/10/17/the-choice-of-tactical-vehicle-used-by-the-gretchen-whitmer-kidnapping-militia-is-utterly-hilarious/

It is a story that might be a perfect mixture of seriousness and goofball levity. We are all familiar by now with the report that a group of militia members had hatched a plot to kidnap the Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer.

Make no mistake, by all appearances they meant business. Local Fox News in Grand Rapids obtained quite a bit of the details about how these anarchists had plotted their very intentional plan.

the men surveilled the governor’s home in Antrim County, and the underside of an overpass they planned to blow up to divert police pic.twitter.com/nMOhNFohEZ — Doug Reardon (@ReardonReports) October 16, 2020

…they discussed their disdain for police, and even talked about stalking them on their shifts… pic.twitter.com/iGt65J5P7F — Doug Reardon (@ReardonReports) October 16, 2020

There was even this video they obtained about the training these anarchal reactionaries were undertaking.

BREAKING: Today @FOX17 obtained new FBI docs in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan @GovWhitmer – the docs lay out tactical training, surveillance, and violent threats against lawmakers and police officers….. pic.twitter.com/kYNkf0F5pK — Doug Reardon (@ReardonReports) October 16, 2020

Rather serious looking stuff. That is, until people recognized the car used in this particular training exercise. That interior was recognizable to a number of people, and let us just say it is not exactly an assault vehicle you might find piloted by ”The Expendables”.

Just can’t get over the fact that these violent bigoted idiots were planning on launching their attack on the state from a PT Cruiser. https://t.co/N4ZZU0btpc — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) October 17, 2020

Yes…a PT Cruiser. We guess a Pontiac Aztec was out of their price range??

They planned to use a…PT Cruiser…as their assault vehicle? What the…? https://t.co/CpP3tqXmS1 — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) October 17, 2020

Like, I’m prepared for the banality of evil. The cheesiness of evil always surprises me, though. — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) October 17, 2020

obviously these guys are insane and dangerous but also can’t stop laughing at the mental image of four ghost recon cosplayers trying to kidnap someone using a PT Cruiser. https://t.co/dB8TXIK4XG — the Robert E. Lee Facts guy (@thickyrubio) October 17, 2020

Domestic terrorists using a Chrysler PT Cruiser is something I didn’t have on my 2020 Bingo card. — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) October 17, 2020

Look, who are we to judge?! Maybe there are some engineering advantages that aided their plot?

That’s the tactical model. Same as a regular PT Cruiser but costs $10,000 more. https://t.co/0JPUf8t4XP — Joshua Holland 🔥 (@JoshuaHol) October 17, 2020

This PT cruiser will be debuted at the Next Civil war pic.twitter.com/3RWwwEVL3r — Eric P❤️U (@EricPLuvsYa) October 17, 2020

Ah, now see? Who knows where this would have gone had these amped-up cammo-addicted goofs not been apprehended before executing their plans ?!

I was not prepared to wake up and find PT Cruiser trending on Twitter, and I was even less prepared to find out why. Yaaaaaaay Barnum-esque hellscape of 2020 pic.twitter.com/M1EkgwLjw5 — PK S. Pumpkins (@PKWorldDesign) October 17, 2020

Truly, in any other year this might be considered an odd story…

