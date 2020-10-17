https://noqreport.com/2020/10/17/the-latest-msm-lie-enthusiastic-harris-biden-supporters-are-dominating-early-voting/

For weeks, we were told that people were too afraid to vote in-person and that we had to change the whole system in the middle of an election. The most important electoral contest in the history of our Constitutional Republic, if ever. We were told that this necessitated sending out ballots like junk mail to anyone and everyone – living or dead.

Then we were subjected to a propaganda campaign that mailboxes were being hauled off by the truckload. This resulted in ridiculous publicity stunts with a Democrat, pretending to ‘chain’ himself to a mailbox. All of these last-minute changes made it critically important to stretch out the time to count this massive mail-in tsunami of ballots after Election Day. Never mind that this was being done weeks ahead of time.

We also witnessed overflowing crowds at political rallies for President Trump. All the while the Harris/Biden ticket can’t seem to fill a parking lot, an enthusiasm gap that is phenomenal to behold, with the polls showing the polar opposite to reality.

The media has a new lie: Enthusiastic Harris/Biden supporters are dominating early voting.

Complete with images of long lines for in-person voting, the Associated Press is running a story that implies that suddenly mass number of enthusiastic Harris/Biden supporters are turning out to vote for Beijing’s favourite candidate:

More than 22 million Americans have already cast ballots in the 2020 election, a record-shattering avalanche of early votes driven both by Democratic enthusiasm and a pandemic that has transformed the way the nation votes.

Please take note that this wasn’t labelled as an opinion piece, giving a false implication of its true nature. Sadly this isn’t surprising with the latest turn of events, where this kind of rank propaganda is trafficked as ‘news’.

Connect with one of hundreds of physicians nationwide who believe in HCQ as a prophylaxis and treatment for COVID-19.

Further on in the piece, they conflate two kinds of voting, implying without evidence that early in-person voting is somehow going to turn into Harris/Biden ‘avalanche’, even going so far as to base several asseverations on this.

Where are all of these enthusiastic Harris/Biden supporters?

As is the case with the polls, all of this doesn’t square with reality. Supposedly, the Harris/Biden ticket is way ahead, while they can’t manage to gather a crowd bigger than an average garage sale. Meanwhile, untold thousands are turning out to support President Trump, having to wait in long lines just to get in. Crowds so big that it’s hard to take it all in.

The same people who are proudly suppressing news of the country’s biggest scandal have been gas-lighting us with reality-defying polls for months are now turning their efforts over to inverting reality with the early voter enthusiasm being a phenomenon of practically non-existent support for Harris/Biden.

Don’t listen to the leftists lies, this election will decide the fate of liberty and limited government for generations.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

