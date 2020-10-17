http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/pW_y-dU4c9k/the-power-line-show-ep-219-carpe-diem-indeed-mark-perry-shows-how-to-fight-back-on-campus.php

If you aren’t following Mark Perry’s Carpe Diem blog every day you’re missing out on one of the best sources for common sense analysis of current economic and social controversies. Mark, an economist at the University of Michigan and scholar at AEI, specializes in debunking economic fallacies (such as the perennial feminist talking point that women only earn 78 cents for every dollar a man earns), but he also has hit upon a sure fire method to make life miserable for campus diversicrats: file Title IX complaints against college programs that discriminate against men. So far he’s filed more than 200 such complaints, and has an excellent track record in making colleges and universities back down from egregiously discriminatory practices.

We also talk about his other specialty—using Venn diagrams to illustrate hypocrisy and inconsistent thinking mostly by liberals—as well as some of the economic mysteries of our time, such as why the relentless money-printing of the Federal Reserve hasn’t touched off inflation.

You know what to do now: listen here, or download from our hosts at Ricochet, or from your favorite podcast platform.

https://mp3.ricochet.com/2020/10/Ep-219-101620-1.26-PM.mp3

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

