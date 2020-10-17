https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/17/theres-a-big-icy-wall-of-nothing-there-theres-something-sinister-about-amy-coney-barretts-eyes/

We know the confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett are over, but they brought us a lot of hot takes, such as that she consistently wears clothing that is “inappropriately casual” for the courtroom (it wasn’t a courtroom) and has a “clown car vagina.” We missed this take earlier, but it’s still pretty hot, especially coming from another woman, because as we all know, there’s a special place in hell for women who don’t support other women:

“I don’t normally believe in criticizing women via their physical appearance.”

We know why.

