https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/17/theres-a-big-icy-wall-of-nothing-there-theres-something-sinister-about-amy-coney-barretts-eyes/

We know the confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett are over, but they brought us a lot of hot takes, such as that she consistently wears clothing that is “inappropriately casual” for the courtroom (it wasn’t a courtroom) and has a “clown car vagina.” We missed this take earlier, but it’s still pretty hot, especially coming from another woman, because as we all know, there’s a special place in hell for women who don’t support other women:

I don’t normally believe in criticizing women via their physical appearance, but every time I’ve seen this lady, her eyes *never* match her facial expression. There’s a big icy wall of nothing there. I find the guardedness so sinister, like she’s trying not to say a slur. pic.twitter.com/n1s7TCgN8P — Sarah Michelle Doyle // apocalypse1999.com (@sadydoyle) October 14, 2020

“I don’t normally believe in criticizing women via their physical appearance.”

“I don’t normally believe in criticizing women via their physical appearance, but “…. here you are doing it anyway — Sara (@sara_freeman1) October 17, 2020

“I don’t normally believe in criticizing women via their physical appearance, but…” she’s a conservative so the rules do not apply. — FightVsWokeism (@FightVsWokeism) October 17, 2020

I don’t normally believe in criticizing women via their physical appearance but I’ll make an exception just this once to say the most vicious thing that I can possibly think of about this woman’s appearance! — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) October 17, 2020

“I normally abide by this ethical-principle, but I’m willing to make an exception for my political enemies.” — John Buck (@WriterJohnBuck) October 17, 2020

“I can’t critique her record intelligently so I’ll settle for her appearance.” How is this not an exact replica of all feminism has been pushing back against? — Jessica LaGrone (@JessicaLaGrone) October 17, 2020

People who say, “I don’t normally…” usually do – all the time. — Thomas Lasher, Jr. (@SanctusAquinas) October 17, 2020

Fems are so threatened by Amy it’s hilarious — Amanda (@AmandaPresto) October 17, 2020

“She’s smiling wrong so she’s probably a racist” is not a thing well-adjusted people say — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) October 17, 2020

Since racism is the first thing on my mind, I assume everyone else is the same as me. — SP 🇺🇸 (@StonedRogan) October 17, 2020

All they had to do was not be insane… — From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) October 17, 2020

I think that’s the look of a woman who, after 12 hours of interrogation, just got asked to show a man a piece of paper after just having told him it was blank and not being believed. — Tumbler King (@TumblerKing) October 17, 2020

Strange, I see exactly the opposite, a beautiful, intelligent, articulate woman. If she seems guarded at times it is because she is watching for the traps set by her haters. — BuffaloBull (@BuffaloBull3) October 17, 2020

Dear goodness. Find a good therapist. — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) October 17, 2020

Whoa you’re the one to talk about appearance 😳 pic.twitter.com/U4isCb0Tm3 — Rodd J (@RoddREpub) October 17, 2020

I’m sorry this is happening to you. — Aaron et politica ingenio 🚀🇺🇸 (@peekaso) October 17, 2020

I’m sorry a stable, confident, happy, educated, capable, mother and wife is happening to you. We all wish we could be what we’re not, right? — 👻 𝖑𝖞𝖉𝖎𝖆 🦇 𝖉𝖊𝖊𝖙𝖟 👻 (@sourpatchlyds) October 17, 2020

It’s not appropriate to judge people over their physical appearance, it is however, entirely appropriate to judge you for this tweet. — charity (@charitabee) October 17, 2020

People are piling on this, as they should, but the weirdest thing about this tweet is that the picture shows her eyes absolutely matching her facial expression. Just a really weird take, on many levels. — Eric Soderholm’s Biggest Fan (@ChienAndaluce) October 17, 2020

Thank you! I saw that, too, and I was like pic.twitter.com/DEzdG1kW1a — Latentem (@Latentem) October 17, 2020

If you don’t normally criticize women’s appearances, why start now? — Uncomfortable Grace (@ktheid) October 17, 2020

We know why.

Related:

Another strike against Amy Coney Barrett: Lawyer says her wardrobe is ‘inappropriately casual’ https://t.co/48pNlMovGz — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 12, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

