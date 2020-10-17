https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/today-steve-bannons-war-room-rudy-giuliani-discusses-biden-crime-family-scandal-must-see-video-10-noon-et/

On Saturday former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani will join Steve Bannon on the War Room podcast.

Rudy Giuliani was in the news this week after the explosive Biden Crime Family emails went public.

Giuliani was approached by computer repairman John Paul Mac Issac after Hunter Biden, a known drug addict, turned over his computers to the store and then refused to come pick them up.

The FBI took the hard drives from the computer and then hid them from the American public, President Trump, Congress and the executive branch.

The deep state media is now working overtime to persuade Americans that the authentic photos of Hunter Biden smoking crack and the emails that prove the family was involved in a multi-million dollar pay-for-play scandal are make believe.

It’s not working.

