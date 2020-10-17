https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/trafalgar-group-chief-pollster-excellent-news-trump-battlegrounds-says-silent-trump-voter-twice-large-year-video/

Robert Cahaly, the chief pollster at Trafalgar Group, joined Laura Ingraham on Friday night.

The Trafalgar group pollster went on with Laura to discuss the current state of the 2020 race. Trafalgar was the most accurate pollster in the 2016 election. Trafalgar was the only pollster in the country to correctly predict Trump’s win in Michigan.

Cahaly and Trafalgar have President Trump up in all of the battleground states.

Robert explained to Laura Ingraham that the South including Florida and Arizona is a lock for President Trump. Trump’s up in all battleground states.

TRENDING: Hunter and Joe Biden Scandal Takes a Dark Turn — FBI’s Top Lawyer on Child Porn Involved in Case

And — the “Silent Trump Voter” is TWICE AS LARGE THIS YEAR as in 2016.

This was another AMAZING interview on The Ingraham Angle.

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

