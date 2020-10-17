http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_3EnFM6dsk4/

President Donald Trump said at a rally in Ocala, Florida, on Friday that he believes suburban women, who have been at play in the run up to the November 3 election, support him because they want to live in safe neighborhoods.

“They talk about suburban woman — do they like Donald Trump?” Trump said. “Yeah, they like Donald Trump.”

“You know why — because they want safety and security,” Trump said. “They want safety and security.”

“And they don’t want low-income housing built right next to their beautiful suburban dream,” Trump said.

Trump was referring in an Obama-era housing regulation to require low-income housing in suburban neighborhoods as a way to allegedly prevent discrimination and create diversity, as Breitbart News reported.

“We got rid of it,” Trump said.

“They had a regulation that would have destroyed our suburbs,” Trump said. “It would have destroyed our American dream. And they came to me, Ben Carson, and a lot of good people, and they came to me and said, ‘Sir, it’s very tough to terminate it, but why don’t we just amend it.’”

Trump said he didn’t want to amend something just to make it “a little bit” better.

“I said, ‘I want that regulation terminated,’” Trump said. “They terminated the regulation and nobody can believe it.”

Trump told the massive and enthusiastic crowd what would happen if Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are elected as president and vice president.

“They’ll release criminal aliens, raise your taxes, confiscate your guns one hundred percent, destroy your suburbs,” Trump said.

