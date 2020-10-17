https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/521531-trump-billboard-in-texas-vandalized

A billboard in Houston that was recently put up in support of President TrumpDonald John TrumpMichigan court overturns absentee ballot extension Trump jokes he’ll ‘find a way’ to fire Gov. DeSantis if he loses Florida Biden hits Trump’s response to attempted kidnapping of Michigan governor: ‘What the hell is wrong with this guy?’ MORE was defaced this week, displaying a new message against his reelection.

Houston lawyer Rogelio Garcia captured a photo of the large billboard that was graffitied and altered to say, “Take Trump to Prison,” local NBC affiliate KXAN reported.

So Trump drops a big (approx 40×60 feet) expensive political sign in my largely Hispanic neighborhood in Houston TX about a week ago which upset me …. I wake up this morning and this is what the sign looks like now hahahahah pic.twitter.com/4mBBg83RpN — Rogelio Garcia Lawyer (@LawyerRogelio) October 14, 2020

Words were added to the billboard, which initially just read “Trump.”

Garcia’s tweet quickly went viral with over 85,400 likes and 23,000 retweets as of Saturday morning.

The Democratic political group Turn Texas Blue posted a picture of the vandalized sign, taking responsibility for the alterations.

Trump put up a billboard in Houston last week. We fixed it. pic.twitter.com/nQTzn7rpba — TURN TEXAS BLUE (@Blue_Texas2020) October 15, 2020

“Trump put up a billboard in Houston last week. We fixed it,” the group posted Thursday.

The group noted that it also altered Houston’s well-known overpass graffiti that used to read “Be Someone” to now say “Vote or Die.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

