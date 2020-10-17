https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/trump-calls-biden-family-criminal-enterprise-crowd-chants-lock-him?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump told a raucous Nevada rally on Sunday that he believes Joe Biden’s family is a “criminal enterprise” as the crowd chanted “lock him up.”

“They’re corrupt people. But Joe Biden is from a failed and corrupt political class,” Trump said as he referenced recent stories alleging emails show Hunter Biden traded on his father’s name to earn millions overseas when Joe Biden was vice president.

“Joe Biden is and always has been a corrupt politician,” the president added. “He always has been. And as far as I’m concerned, the Biden family is a criminal enterprise. It really is.”

The New York Post published several stories last week citing alleged emails discovered on a laptop at a Delaware repair shop, including one that stated Joe Biden had met with an official from a corrupt Ukrainian gas copany that paid Hunter Biden to be a board member.

Twitter and Facebook have blocked the sharing of the story, leading to widespread outrage among conservatives who believe the moves amounted to censorship.

The social media crackdown, however, did not stop Trump from raising the issue.

“Joe he’s corrupt. And you know what, they found the laptop. They call it the laptop from hell,” the president declared. “Let’s see what happens with it.”

