https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/521529-trump-excoriates-sasse-over-leaked-audio

President TrumpDonald John TrumpMichigan court overturns absentee ballot extension Trump jokes he’ll ‘find a way’ to fire Gov. DeSantis if he loses Florida Biden hits Trump’s response to attempted kidnapping of Michigan governor: ‘What the hell is wrong with this guy?’ MORE berated Sen. Ben Sasse Benjamin (Ben) Eric SasseHillicon Valley: Trump refuses to condemn QAnon | Twitter revises its policy, lets users share disputed article | Google sees foreign cyber threats Republicans increasingly seek distance from Trump GOP’s Sasse warns Trump might cause ‘Republican blood bath’ in November MORE (R-Neb.) after audio leaked this week of the Nebraska senator leveling harsh criticism against the president in a town hall with constituents.

“The least effective of our 53 Republican Senators, and a person who truly doesn’t have what it takes to be great, is Little Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a State which I have gladly done so much to help,” Trump tweeted. “@SenSasse was as nice as a [Republican in name only] can be until he recently won the Republican…Nomination to run for a second term. Then he went back to his rather stupid and obnoxious ways.”

“Little Ben is a liability to the Republican Party, and an embarrassment to the Great State of Nebraska. Other than that, he’s just a wonderful guy!”

ADVERTISEMENT

…Nomination to run for a second term. Then he went back to his rather stupid and obnoxious ways. Must feel he can’t lose to a Dem. Little Ben is a liability to the Republican Party, and an embarrassment to the Great State of Nebraska. Other than that, he’s just a wonderful guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2020

The harsh rebuke comes after remarks of Sasse hitting Trump over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, his relations abroad and more surfaced this week.

“But the reality is that he careened from curb to curb. First, he ignored COVID. And then he went into full economic shutdown mode. He was the one who said 10 to 14 days of shutdown would fix this,” Sasse said in an event with constituents, according to audio obtained by The Washington Examiner. “And that was always wrong. I mean, and so I don’t think the way he’s lead through COVID has been reasonable or responsible or right.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The United States now regularly sells out our allies under his leadership, the way he treats women, spends like a drunken sailor. The ways I criticize President Obama for that kind of spending; I’ve criticized President Trump for, as well,” Sasse added. “He mocks evangelicals behind closed doors. His family has treated the presidency like a business opportunity. He’s flirted with white supremacists.”

In additional audio obtained by The New York Times, Sasse warned that Trump is set to lose his reelection campaign and possibly trigger a “Republican blood bath.”

“I’m now looking at the possibility of a Republican blood bath in the Senate, and that’s why I’ve never been on the Trump train,” he said. “It’s why I didn’t agree to be on his reelection committee, and it’s why I’m not campaigning for him.”

Sasse, a first-term lawmaker, is running for reelection this year. He won the GOP Senate primary earlier this year against Matt Innis, a Marine Corps veteran and business owner who had looked to cast the incumbent as insufficiently loyal to the president. Sasse won easily with the help of Trump’s endorsement.

A senator who prides himself on his libertarian streak, the Nebraska Republican has at times publicly criticized the president, including in August when he hit Trump over what he said were inappropriate executive orders.

“RINO Ben Sasse, who needed my support and endorsement in order to get the Republican nomination for Senate from the GREAT State of Nebraska, has, now that he’s got it (Thank you President T), gone rogue, again. This foolishness plays right into the hands of the Radical Left Dems!” Trump shot back, using the abbreviation for “Republican in name only.”

RINO Ben Sasse, who needed my support and endorsement in order to get the Republican nomination for Senate from the GREAT State of Nebraska, has, now that he’s got it (Thank you President T), gone rogue, again. This foolishness plays right into the hands of the Radical Left Dems! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020

Given Nebraska’s solid red tint, Sasse is not expected to be punished at the ballot box this year over his criticism. The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates his race as “solid Republican.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

