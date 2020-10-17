https://babylonbee.com/news/undefeated-trump-beats-another-moderator/

U.S.—Trump claimed victory this week against another moderator, bringing his record to 2-0 against the journalists running his town halls and debates.

After Trump’s second win against a moderator, his record has risen to 2-0, putting him in the lead in the presidential race, as far as beating moderators goes, anyway.

“Absolutely crushed her!” Trump said as he declared another victory against moderator Savannah Guthrie. “She didn’t stand a chance! Took down another one! This is a huge win!”

After beating the moderator soundly, Trump turned against the crowd and started crushing them too, taking down voter after voter with his scathing wit and tremendous intellect. His record is 70-0 against voters, even better than his record against moderators.

Sure enough, the polls reflected Trump’s victory, as he’s still polling at close to half the popular vote, while Savannah Guthrie has literally zero of the popular vote.

