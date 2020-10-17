https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/video-black-trump-supporter-viciously-beaten-san-francisco-free-speech-rally-sucker-punched-teeth-knocked/

On Saturday black Trump supporter Philip Anderson attended a rally for free speech in San Francisco.

Philip was attacked by an Antifa street thug while escorting a fellow conservative from the rally.

Philip Anderson did not see the punch coming.

He was sucker-punched by an Antifa thug and lost both of his front teeth while he was trying to help a fellow patriot get to the event safely.

This is the same Antifa operative who hit Anderson.

After he battered him in the head he started screaming at him.

These people are animals.

After Philip pulled away the Antifa goon hit him again in the mouth and knocked out his teeth.

It is not clear if the Antifa operative had brass knuckles or a weapon but it is likely.

** There is a fundraiser for Philip Anderson on GoFundme.

Here’s another angle on the beating.

