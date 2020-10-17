https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/wake-motherfcker-wake-blm-antifa-rove-residential-neighborhood-north-portland-shine-lights-peoples-homes-video/

A marching band of screaming BLM-Antifa terrorists roved into a residential neighborhood in north Portland late Friday night and shined lights into people’s homes.

“Wake up, motherf*cker, wake up!” the Biden voters screamed as they terrorized residents trying to sleep.

Portland has been under siege by left-wing terrorists for several months but FBI Director Chris Wray says the biggest threat we face are from so-called white supremacists.

This is what life is like under Democrat rule.

The Antifa-supporting DA in Portland dropped charges on 59 rioters over the summer including a suspected felony arsonist.

WATCH:

“Wake up, mother f—ker, wake up!” BLM-antifa march through a residential area of north Portland at night & shine lights into people’s homes. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/tHUHgwez6O — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 17, 2020

