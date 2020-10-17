https://thehill.com/homenews/news/521551-washington-flooded-with-womens-march-protesters-ahead-of-barrett-confirmation

Women’s March protestors flooded the streets in Washington, D.C., on Saturday to demonstrate against the Trump administration and its decision to appoint Judge Amy Coney BarrettAmy Coney BarrettRepublicans increasingly seek distance from Trump Overnight Health Care: Pfizer could apply for vaccine authorization by late November | State health officials say they need .4B for vaccination effort | CDC: Blacks, Hispanics dying of COVID-19 at disproportionately high rates Major abortion rights group calls for Democrats to replace Feinstein on Judiciary Committee MORE to the Supreme Court.

Saturday’s march is a separate series of localized protests organized by the Women’s March, which gathered this year in January. The annual demonstration began in Washington and around the country following Trump’s inauguration in 2017.

Around 11 a.m. local time Saturday, several hundred people assembled at Freedom Plaza before a noon rally. Rallygoers in Washington, D.C., were required to wear a mask or face covering and practice social distancing amid the pandemic. In addition several events to commemorate the demonstrations were also held virtually.

Speakers and participants at the rally urged women to vote and call members of Congress to suspend the Supreme Court confirmation process, the Washington Post reported.

Protesters gathered throughout the day in the nation’s capitol bringing signs and costumes.

A group of approximately a dozen women dressed in red dresses and white bonnets attended the protest. Their garb mirrors Margaret Atwood’s dystopian classic “The Handmaid’s Tale” and the women protested with signs hanging from their necks with the words “Trump Pence OUT NOW!”

Washington Post reporter Rebecca Tan shared photos of two smaller rallygoers, 7-year-old twins Harriet and Myles, who attended the march in Washington, D.C., dressed as the late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgDemocrats see cash floodgates open ahead of Election Day The 2016 and 2020 Senate votes are about the same thing: constitutionalist judges Supreme Court battle turns into 2020 proxy war MORE and longtime Rep. John Lewis John LewisHBCU in Alabama renames hall named after KKK leader Cedric Richmond’s next move: ‘Sky’s the limit’ if Biden wins Amy Coney Barrett hearing reveals Senate’s misplaced priorities MORE (D-Ga.).

Morning! Women’s March is getting underway in DC, and 7-year-old twins Harriet and Myles have attracted quite a crowd. “You can use social media all you want, but there’s something to be said about showing up,” said mother Justina Gilliam. pic.twitter.com/QpkpDPg8yv — Rebecca Tan (@rebtanhs) October 17, 2020

Ginsburg died last month after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Following her death, Trump announced that he would move to fill the seat vacated by the liberal justice on the Supreme Court. The decision has outraged Democrats who argue that the next justice should be chosen by whoever wins the Nov. 3 election.

Barrett, Trump’s nominee, would give the court a 6-3 conservative super majority. Democrats worry that with Barrett’s appointment, Republicans will be able to overturn Roe v. Wade, a decision that has become a focal point during this election cycle.

A smaller rally of conservative women’s activists gathered Saturday afternoon at the Supreme Court to support Barrett’s potential appointment.

The Post reported counter protesters and supporters of Barrett’s nomination outside the court held anti-abortion posters and yelled, “Pro-life is pro woman! Abortion betrays women.”

Pro-choice demonstrators chanted, “You’re a traitor!” and “My body, my choice.”

Other women were also seen honoring Ginsburg, NBC4 reporter Megan McGrath shared.

Lots of different tributes to RBG at #WomensMarch2020 pic.twitter.com/iOxFf3YlmC — Megan McGrath (@MeganMcGrath4) October 17, 2020

Other large Women’s March gatherings happened across the country in cities including Houston, Chicago, San Diego. In New York City’s Washington Square Park, demonstrators held signs and marched to Wall Street to raise awareness for women’s rights and equality.

Hundreds gathered at Washington Square Park in NYC for the Women’s March…and with their voices and signs marched to Wall Street..fighting for women’s rights and equality. #WomensMarch #WomensMarch2020 #womensmarchnyc #WashingtonSquarePark @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/4moRCqwxkv — jennbisramtv (@jennbisramtv) October 17, 2020

The Women’s March, which first materialized in January 2017 and united women in cities across the country, has gradually decreased in popularity due to controversies within the women-led organization. The annual march has also declined in attendance in Washington, D.C., New York City and elsewhere.

Following Saturday’s marches, the Women’s March organization shared that “Today, we showed the nation what the power of everyday women looks like. From Palmer, AK to Bemidji, MN to Wilmington, NC, to the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.—when we come together, take to the streets, and turn out to vote, women are the most powerful political force in America.”

The group also shared on Instagram that demonstrators participated in over 425 in-person and virtual marches across the U.S.

