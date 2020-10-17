https://www.theblaze.com/rubin-report/craziest-moments-during-dueling-town-halls

On the “The Rubin Report” Friday, BlazeTV’s Dave Rubin discussed the highlights of last night’s dueling town hall events with President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Trump sat down with “Today” host Savannah Guthrie on NBC while Biden talked with George Stephanopoulos on ABC. Dave breaks down another night of crazy questions, absurd omissions, and ridiculous media bias. Will Joe Biden support Supreme Court packing? Was President Trump forced to denounce white supremacy repeatedly? Was Biden asked about the Hunter Biden-Burisma scandal reported by the New York Post (spoiler alert: no)? Did Trump get asked about his taxes?

Dave shares his highlights and lowlights and gives his reaction to the madness.

Watch the video below to catch the craziest moments from last night’s dueling Town Halls:

