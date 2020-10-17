http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/jl4PsVKZl-k/

Demonstrators dressed as handmaids gathered in D.C. on Saturday to protest Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination and forthcoming confirmation, taking part in a series of chants and proclaiming that Barrett is a “Christian theocrat.”

“Amy Coney Barrett is a Christian theocrat,” the women, wearing handmaids costumes and holding signs reading “Trump Pence OUT NOW,” chanted on Saturday.

“Donald Trump is stealing the election. We must vote,” they continued.

“But voting is enough to remove Trump when he’s stealing the election. This is why refuse fascism is calling on people to take to the streets and stay in the streets,” the demonstrators continued, inviting others to march with them.

“Be one of a lot of handmaids announcing to the world, ‘Trump Pence out now!’” they added.

Anti-Barrett protesters have gathered in the nation’s capital several times since her nomination. On Thursday, demonstrators wearing the same handmaids outfits took part in an “installation,” chaining themselves to a bench outside of the Supreme Court to demonstrate purported voter suppression.

“These are women dressed in the enslaving garb of the handmaids outfit representing theocracy and the enslavement of women. They are being put in chains, and the voting ballot— booth is going to be just out of their reach,” a speaker said, claiming that Trump is “stealing the election and suppressing votes”:

