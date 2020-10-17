https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-covid-anti-lockdown-protest-in-london/
Protest happening right now in London
Bonus Clip from Lebanon this morning
Protesters take to the streets of Beirut today to mark the one-year anniversary of Lebanon’s ‘October Revolution.’ — On 17 October 2019, the Lebanese cabinet announced a raft of taxes, targeting among others gasoline, tobacco and VoIP calls on applications such as WhatsApp, designed to tackle the country’s high public debt. In response, the country was swept by cross-sectarian protests over economic stagnation and widespread corruption, which led to the resignation of then-Prime Minister Saad Hariri.