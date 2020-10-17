https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/watch-live-rsbn-president-trumps-maga-rally-janesville-wisconsin/

President Trump just finished a MAGA rally in Muskegon, Michigan then flew over Lake Michigan to Janesville, Wisconsin for another rally at Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville.

RSBN estimated 10,000 people attended Trump’s Muskegon rally earlier today.

Trump is going full steam ahead with 17 days until the election while Joe Biden, who is embroiled in scandal, hides in his basement.

Air Force One is expected to touch down at 7:15 PM EDT

